COLUMBIA, Mo. University of Missouri Extension will offer a three-week fall vegetable gardening webinar series.
MU Extension horticulture specialists Debi Kelly, Justin Keay, Katie Kammler and Donna Aufdenberg will teach the Thursday sessions 6:30-8 p.m. Sept. 9, 16 and 23.
Kelly says the sessions will help gardeners learn the skills to plant a fall garden. Fall planting, sometimes called succession planting, takes advantage of garden plots after summer crops are harvested and removed. Falling temperatures on the horizon means a fall crop often ends up higher in quality and taste than produce grown in the spring and summer, says Kelly.
Sessions cover soil basics; “lasagna gardening,” which doesn’t require any digging or tilling and turns kitchen scraps, yard waste and newspapers into layers of rich soil; and extending the growing season with row covers, hotbeds and cold frames.