COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri Extension offers a fall vegetable gardening weekly webinar series in August and September.
The four-session Zoom series is an opportunity to learn new techniques as well as proven methods that benefit fall gardens, said MU Extension horticulture specialist Debi Kelly.
The first session, Thursday, Aug. 18, covers “lasagna gardening,” a no-till method that uses layers of organic materials to create a nutrient-rich soil where plants thrive.
MU Extension specialists will discuss soils and cover crops on Aug. 25. On Sept. 1, attendees will learn ways to extend the gardening season to grow vegetables that are often more flavorful than early-season produce.
The final session, Sept. 8, covers tool maintenance and garden cleanup. Kelly says these important end-of-season practices help gardeners prepare for the next growing season.
Register at mizzou.us/FallGardening2022. For more information, contact Kelly at kellyd@missouri.edu or 636-797-5391.
