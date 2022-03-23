COLUMBIA, Mo. — University of Missouri Extension is offering a webinar series to help specialty crop growers improve their business skills.
During the Specialty Crop Business Management Series, new and established farmers will learn how to make informed business decisions to become successful, says Juan Cabrera-Garcia, MU Extension state horticulture specialist.
“Successful farmers have a better quality of life that creates a ripple effect,” Cabrera-Garcia says. “Quality products to nourish their consumers, creating jobs and contributing to MU Extension’s goal of doubling the state’s agricultural economy by 2030.”
Cabrera-Garcia says participants in past MU Extension webinars on commercial fruit and vegetable production expressed interest in learning to take the next steps by focusing on business management.
Weekly Zoom sessions are held Tuesday evenings throughout 2022.
The series is divided into four parts. Each quarter will focus on a different set of topics. Attendees may choose to attend classes in all or some quarters.
The second quarter (April-June) looks at farm infrastructure. Attendees will learn about assessing financial services, leasing versus purchasing land, buying farm equipment, management of water on the farm and determining the right scale of production.
Marketing is the subject for the third quarter (July-September). Topics include characterizing your market, certifications to sell produce, making a marketing plan and contracts.
The fourth quarter (October-December) covers the economics of farming. Discussions will be on organic, fruit and vegetable farming; wholesale versus direct-to-consumer markets; buyer and seller perspectives on making the transition to wholesale; and resources and business plans.
Register for part two of the series at muext.us/2022SCBMS2(opens in new window).
For more information
Justin Keay: justin.keay@missouri.edu(opens in new window), 314-400-7388
Juan Cabrera-Garcia: jcabrera-garcia@missouri.edu(opens in new window), 573-882-0567
