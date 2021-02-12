Showtimes for Saturday, FEB. 13
AMC Classic Quincy 6
• Judas and the Black Messiah (R): 4:15 p.m. 7 p.m.
• Monster Hunter (PG-13): 4:15 p.m. 7:10 p.m.
• The Croods: A New Age (PG): 4 p.m. 6:30 p.m.
• The Little Things (R): 4:10 p.m. 7 p.m.
• The Marksman (PG-13): 4 p.m. 6:45 p.m.
• Wonder Woman 1984 (PG-13): 4 p.m. 6:30 p.m.
VIP Quincy 3
• The Croods: A New Age (PG): 2:30 p.m. 4:30 p.m.
• The Little Things (R): 1:30 p.m. 7 p.m.
• The Marksman (PG-13): 5 p.m.
• Weekenders (PG-13): 1:15 p.m. 3:30 p.m. 5:30 p.m. 7:45 p.m.
• Wonder Woman 1984 (PG-13): 2 p.m. 4 p.m.
• Young Hearts (PG-13): 7:30 p.m.
Hannibal Main Street Cinema 8
• John Wick MX4D (R): 4:15 p.m. 7:15 p.m.
• Judas and the Black Messiah (R): 4:30 p.m. 7:30 p.m.
• Our Friend (R): 3:45 p.m.
• The Croods: A New Age (PG): 6 p.m.
• The Little Things (R): 1 p.m. 4 p.m. 7 p.m.
• The Marksman (PG-13): 12:45 p.m. 6:45 p.m.
• Wonder Woman 1984 (PG-13): 6:30 p.m.