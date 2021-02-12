Showtimes for Saturday, FEB. 13

AMC Classic Quincy 6

• Judas and the Black Messiah (R): 4:15 p.m. 7 p.m.

• Monster Hunter (PG-13): 4:15 p.m. 7:10 p.m.

• The Croods: A New Age (PG): 4 p.m. 6:30 p.m.

• The Little Things (R): 4:10 p.m. 7 p.m.

• The Marksman (PG-13): 4 p.m. 6:45 p.m.

• Wonder Woman 1984 (PG-13): 4 p.m. 6:30 p.m.

VIP Quincy 3

• The Croods: A New Age (PG): 2:30 p.m. 4:30 p.m.

• The Little Things (R): 1:30 p.m. 7 p.m.

• The Marksman (PG-13): 5 p.m.

• Weekenders (PG-13): 1:15 p.m. 3:30 p.m. 5:30 p.m. 7:45 p.m.

• Wonder Woman 1984 (PG-13): 2 p.m. 4 p.m.

• Young Hearts (PG-13): 7:30 p.m.

Hannibal Main Street Cinema 8

• John Wick MX4D (R): 4:15 p.m. 7:15 p.m.

• Judas and the Black Messiah (R): 4:30 p.m. 7:30 p.m.

• Our Friend (R): 3:45 p.m.

• The Croods: A New Age (PG): 6 p.m.

• The Little Things (R): 1 p.m. 4 p.m. 7 p.m.

• The Marksman (PG-13): 12:45 p.m. 6:45 p.m.

• Wonder Woman 1984 (PG-13): 6:30 p.m.

