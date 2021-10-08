CENTER, Mo. -- Landon Moss wore down the Montgomery County defense, scoring four touchdowns in Mark Twain's 38-8 home win on Friday.
Moss ran for a total of 180 yards on 22 carries to go with his four touchdown runs.
"(Moss) also had an interception on defense," said Mark Twain head coach Austin Leake. "He played very well. We had several players have big games."
Moss scored the first touchdown of the game to put Mark Twain up 6-0 early in the first quarter.
Mark Twain struck again near the end of the first quarter when Conner Eckler threw a 66-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Talbott on a double pass to put the Tigers up 12-0.
"We stacked our receivers up, (Payton Hawkins) threw it over to the back receiver and he caught it," Leake said. "Dawson released from his upback position and ran a corner route. So we pulled a double pass there ... and had some fun with it."
Early in the second quarter, Lakoda Preston broke off a 93-yard run to score a touchdown, which put Mark Twain up 18-0.
Preston finished the game with six carries on 131 yards. He also caught three passes for 41 yards.
Moss ran in two touchdowns in the last five minutes of the second quarter to give the Tigers a 32-8 lead at halftime.
Moss then scored his fourth rushing touchdown in the third quarter to put Mark Twain up 38-8.
Hawkins went 7-for-9 passing for 112 yards and a touchdown. He also had six carries for 48 yards.
The Mark Twain defense held its opponent to under 10 points for the fourth time this season in its win over Montgomery County.
"That's a good offense and (Montgomery County) are averaging around 33 points a game," Leake said. "(Defensive coordinator) Mark Epperson has just done a phenomenal job and our kids have done a phenomenal job. We've held teams to about 11 points a game this year. Kudos to those guys and Coach Epperson for doing an awesome job."
Mark Twain (6-1) will host North Callaway (4-2) in its next game on Friday, Oct. 15.
Leake said the Tigers will need to play their game and avoid penalties and turnovers to be successful against North Callaway.
"From what I saw on film, they are a physical football team," Leake said. "They've got some good players I recognize from when I was with Bowling Green last year (as an assistant). We are going to have to bring it next week to get a win. We are not going to take it lightly."
