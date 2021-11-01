SHELBINA — A Monroe-Shelby Retired School Personnel Association meeting was held on October 19 at the Shelbina Library Meeting Room. Guests were Nancy Craig, MRTA President and Troy Clawson, South Shelby Superintendent.
MRTA presented $460,000 in $500 Grants to Teachers & PEERS.
Monroe-Shelby Unit received the 2021 Unit of Excellent Award. Jane Callis encouraged filling out the Cash for Classrooms Application. Applications are found on the website and are due June 30, 2022. MRTF funds the Grants through the Annual Meeting’s Silent Auction & the $10,000 Raffle Ticket Sales.
Craig spoke enthusiastically about her “Road Trip Around Missouri” and being able to visit so many areas to which she had not been. She shared with the group that everywhere she goes she meets people and increases the “Tribe.”
Committee reports were given. Doris Hickman reported on the Annual Meeting. Members’ dues will increase from $35 to $44 on January 1, 2022; Associate dues will increase from $15 to $25. Jane Callis was re-elected Region 3 Vice-President. Upcoming events are: BLITZ DAY — February 8, 2022; SUMMIT — March 8 & 9, 2022; ANNUAL MEETING — September 13 & 14, 2022.
