MONROE CITY, Mo. — The Monroe City Nutrition Center is offering a team of trained CLAIM volunteers at their facility to help Medicare participants review their coverage plans and decide if they would like to make any changes to their prescription drug coverage during Medicare Open Enrollment which is happening now until December 7.
According to new release from the Hannibal Nutrition Center, “It is always a good practice for you to review your drug plan each year and determine if it is still the best plan for you. If you choose not to conduct a review, you will automatically be enrolled in your current plan for the year 2022.”
The release also stated that a yearly review is wise because Medicare Part D Prescription Drug Plans could change from year to year. “These changes may be in their monthly premium cost, the price you will have to pay for each prescription drug, or they may no longer cover certain drugs you are taking.”
To talk to a team of trained CLAIM volunteers for assistance, you can call 573-735-2131, appointments available in both the Monroe City or Palmyra area.
