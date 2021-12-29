Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

A wintry mix this evening. Then clouds will linger overnight. Low 29F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%..

Tonight

A wintry mix this evening. Then clouds will linger overnight. Low 29F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%.