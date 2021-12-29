PARIS, Mo. – Monroe Manor employees have selected colleagues for end-of-year recognition.
Beverly Jones is Monroe Manor’s 2021 Employee Of The Year (EOTY) as a result of a popular vote of employees, announced during the facility’s annual Christmas party on Dec. 21.
Jones, Monroe Manor’s Director of Activities, is on her third stint of employment at the Manor, which began in 2017, and has been head of the department for two years.
Manor administrator, Shari Embree, said Jones was a worthy recipient of the EOTY.
“Beverly’s so talented and goes out of her way in taking care of our residents,” Embree said. “She’s genuinely gracious, personable and a pleasure to get along with. We are fortunate to have her working with us.”
In addition to Jones, employees selected Daniel LeGrand as Honorable Mention EOTY.
LeGrand, a six year employee, is a member of Monroe Manor maintenance department. Embree said LeGrand is an integral member of the Manor staff.
“I’m glad Daniel’s fellow employees recognize his importance to our operation,” Eembree said. “In the last two years our staff has been significantly reduced, in every department; our maintenance crew does more with less and Daniel is dependable, courteous and knowledgeable.”
A program instituted in 2013 to monetarily reward employees for continuous service resulted in five awards being presented this year: Jessica LeGrand, head of the Dietary Department, received $300 for ten years of employment and $100 awards went
to Toni Major, nursing, Kevin Lair, dietary, Bobby Gash, maintenance, and Jones.
More than 60 full and time Manor employees received varying amounts of Christmas bonuses in recognition of their diligence in caring for the county’s most vulnerable residents and words of appreciation from Embree and the Manor’s board of directors.
The administrator praised the Manor’s dedicated staff for their continuing effort to tend to the needs of so many at-risk elderly and impuissant residents.
“Thank you and we greatly appreciate all that each one of you have done to take good care of our residents during the past two years of this awful pandemic. It might be years before this ongoing battle is at an end but, we will overcome it and we couldn’t do it without your dedication and perseverance,” Embree said.
The administrator was equally grateful for the community’s support of Monroe Manor’s residents and staff.
“Our local community has stood behind us for two years and we are so thankful. From the Paris High School FFA kids – who provided employees with gift cards – to Holliday school students and 4-H clubs for their gifts, our auxiliary for their selfless effort to provide every resident with a quilt, Mexico’s REC for the Christmas blankets, donations
from local churches, individual contributions from locals, I could go on, but I won’t ever forget and pray our staff doesn’t,” Embree said.
