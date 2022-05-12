PARIS – Monroe Manor has a new member of its board of directors, environmental services supervisor and a presumptive replacement for a long-time employee.
Monroe Manor Nursing Home Administrator Shari Embree has announced Blanton Engle has joined the facility’s board of directors, Daniel Legrand has accepted the position of the facility’s environmental services supervisor and Whitney Pool will eventually replace Vanessa Ashenfelter as the nursing home’s social service designee.
Manor’s new board member
Mr Engle, 68, replaces Donna O’Bannon as District 6 board member. Mrs. O’Bannon served one year of the Late Russell Wolfe’s unexpired three-year term, and Mr. Engle has agreed to serve at least another year.
The new board member said serving on the nursing home’s board was the least someone could do to support the facility.
“Monroe Manor Nursing Home is a vital component of our community,” Mr. Engle said. “We need to contribute and support local districts like the Manor; our community wouldn’t be the same without them. I’m happy to chip in and do such a small part in helping.”
A 1971 graduate of Paris High School, Mr. Engle has a Bachelor of Arts in Business from Columbia College and spent 42 years employed by Hubbell Power Systems as a manufacturing engineer before retiring in 2020-.
He and his wife, the former Vickie Crum, have four sons and eight grandchildren. Mr. Engle is the son of the late Hugh and Mary Engle.
Mrs. Embree said she and her board appreciate Mr. Engle’s willingness to serve.
“We were very happy to welcome Blanton to our board,” the administrator said. “We value his volunteer spirit and thank him for his time.”
Legrand named department supervisor
Daniel Legrand, 30, started his duties as environmental services supervisor late last month replacing Orlando Tillman. Mr. Legrand joined the Manor’s maintenance department in 2015.
Mr. Legrand is responsible for the nursing home’s maintenance, housekeeping and laundry services and oversees a myriad of projects related to the upkeep of the half century old facility.
The new Manor department head said he was grateful for the opportunity presented him.
“I didn’t lightly decide to accept this position,” Mr. Legrand said. “There’s a lot of work and responsibility involved in this and I really appreciate Shari’s trust in me.”
The administrator said she was confident in Mr. Legrand’s abilities to head the department.
“In my experience, promoting and hiring from within your organization is generally the best option,” Mrs. Embree said. “Dan’s worked in the maintenance department for seven years, knows the facility, is dependable and courteous. I’m happy he’s stepping up to lead this vital department.”
A son of Tommy and Jenny Legrand, Mr. Legrand is a 2002 graduate of Madison High School.
Pool will replace Ashenfelter
How do you replace a 45-year employee that four years ago was named the state nursing home employee of the year? Mrs. Embree has worried about that question for quite some time and this week decided Whitney Pool would start training to do just that.
Vanessa Levings Ashenfelter will start a seven month-long training period with Mrs. Pool that Mrs. Embree is confident will result in a smooth transition.
“I’ve said for years our social services designee may be the most important person in he facility,” Mrs. Embree said. “Vanessa has been the face of the Manor for more than a generation and we’re confident Whitney can successfully succeed her.
Mrs. Pool, 28, joined the Manor as an administrative assistant in February after serving five years as assistant clerk for the City of Paris.
As the Manor’s social services designee, Mrs. Pool will be responsible for coordinating resident admissions and discharges, scheduling medical appointments, transportation, care plans and all health insurance issues.
The new designee said she was ready for her training.
“I’m so excited for this opportunity,” Mrs. Pool said. “I’m thankful and so appreciative of Shari’s faith in me. I’m eager to learn from Vanessa.”
Mrs. Embree said one of the major reasons for choosing Mrs. Pool was because of the latter’s genuine demeanor.
“Whitney’s so gracious, she’s genuinely pleasant, happy, wants to please and be accommodating,” Mrs. Embree said. ”She will be great meeting families, giving tours, answering questions.”
A 2012 graduate of Paris High School, Mrs. Pool attended Moberly Area Community College. The former Whitney Callison, Mrs. Pool and her husband, Forest, have two children. She’s the daughter of Brad and Michelle Callison.
Monroe Manor completed a successful inspection survey by a team of nurses from the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services last month.
Mrs. Embree reported to the Manor’s board of directors the facility received minimal deficiencies and no citations in the dietary department or the facility’s emergency preparedness.
“It has been almost three years since our last survey,” Mrs. Embree said, “and I’m quite proud of our staff’s performance. What we do every day is not easy and there is no room for error. Our core team is dedicated, determined and desirous of providing the best care we can to those that can’t care for themselves.”
