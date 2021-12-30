Monroe County woman still missing

HOLLIDAY, Mo. — After disappearing from her home before Christmas 88-year old Betty Hayes has not yet been found.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported that the last known contact was with a family member on the evening of Thursday, Dec. 16, who believed Hayes was at her home on Route C in Holliday, Mo., during the time of contact.
It is suspected that she went missing the night of Dec. 16 or morning of Dec. 17. After an unsuccessful search near her home on the following Friday night expanded to a large-scale air and ground search Saturday, Dec. 18, the Monroe County Sheriff issued an Endangered Silver Advisory on Saturday, Dec. 19.
“The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control was also contacted to assist. Both agencies are following up on all leads in an effort to locate Ms. Hayes," The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported on their Facebook on Dec. 20.
Hayes is 5’2” and weighs 86 pounds. She has gray hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a dark colored stocking hat and a dark coat.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone who has information pertaining to the whereabouts of Ms. Betty Hayes to please call the Sheriff’s Office at 660-327-4060.
As of Dec. 30, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported to the Salt River Journal that there have been no updates regarding the case.
