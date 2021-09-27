9/25

South Fork Boat Ramp, Stoutsville, MO 65283: Suspicious Person

Block of Saint Elmo, Paris, MO 65275: Disturbance (All Others)

Monroe County Jail Paris, MO 65275: Disturbance (All Others)

Hwy 24 and route v Stoutsville MO: Traffic Stop

North Main Paris MO 65275: Suspicious Activity

9/24

West Marion Street Madison MO 65263: Child Custody

HWY M west of HWY 15 one Mile Paris MO 65275: Check the welfare

Hwy 154 Eastbound Paris, MO 65275: C and I Driving

MR 303 Shelbina, Mo: Follow-Up Investigation

MR 255 Paris, MO: Assist Other Agency

Monroe City, MO 63456: Information

Block of Bryan Avenue Paris, MO 65275: Animal Call

Monroe Road 800 Thompson, MO 65285: Theft (R)

Hwy 15 and Hwy J Paris, MO 65275: Animal Call

Madison High School Madison, MO 65263: Animal Call

Fox Street, Paris, MO 65275: Keep the Peace

Monroe Road 255, Paris, MO 65275: Suspicious Activity

9/23

Hwy 24 and Spur 15: Traffic Stop

HWY 154 at Southfork: Traffic Stop

Hwy 181 Madison MO 65263: Suspicious Activity

39.422989, -92.006622: Suspicious Activity

Caseys Madison MO 65263: C and I Driving

Columbia, MO: Prisoner Transport

Monroe Road 329 Paris, MO: Check the welfare

Monroe Road 833 Paris, MO: Paper Service

9/22

HWY 24 East Bound from Moberly: Assist Other Agency

Walnut Paris MO 65275: Unwanted Party (R)

HWY 24 east of HWY 107 Monroe City MO 63456: Traffic Stop

Cooper Street North To Locust Street Paris MO 65275: Animal Call

block St Elmo street Paris, MO: Information

Hwy A just off of Hwy 24 Holiday, MO 65258: Traffic Stop

Main Street, Paris, MO 65275: Check the welfare

Hwy 24 W of Hwy C Holliday, MO 65258: Traffic Stop

24 and Monroe Road 1085 Madison, MO 65263: Traffic Stop

Post Office Stoutsville, MO: Information

Paris City Hall Paris, MO 65275: Follow-Up Investigation

Paris Elementary School Paris, MO 65275: Traffic Stop

9/21

Paris Fair Grounds Paris MO: Car check

Cooper Avenue, Paris, MO 65275: Animal Call

MR 833 Paris, MO: 911 Transfer

Main Street Paris, MO: TEST

Monroe County Road 344 AND HWY V STOUTSVILLE MO: Traffic Stop

ROUTE V PARIS STOUTSVILLE MO: Follow-Up Investigation

Adams County Jail Quincy IL: Prisoner Transport

MONROE ROAD 833 PARIS MO: Assist Other Agency

Main Street Storage Units, Holliday, MO 65258: Suspicious Activity

9/20

Hoof Madison MO 65263: MVC-Non Injury (R)

HWY 151 South just past Rt. M: Information

West North Street, Monroe City, MO 63456: Animal Call

S. Washington Paris, MO 65275: Check the welfare

19-St. Elmo Paris, MO 65275: Suspicious Activity

3rd Floor SO Paris, MO 65275: Warrant Service

RANDOLPH COUNTY JAIL HUNTSVILLE, MO: Prisoner Transport

Hwy 15 Southbound near HWY M Paris, MO 65275: Check the welfare

9/19

HWY 24 West of HWY C Holiday MO 65258: Motorist Assist

Madison High School Madison MO 65263: Traffic Stop

Hwy 15 And The Rock Quarry Paris MO 65275: MVC-Non Injury (R)

Highway 24, near Route U, Corps Land Assist: Other Agency

Hwy 24 / Hwy 107, Perry, MO 63462: Traffic Stop

Highway E, Perry, MO 63462: Paper Service

Hwy 154 / MR 497, Paris, MO 65275: Traffic Stop

Hwy 154 / Monroe Road 410, Paris, MO 65275: Traffic Stop

HWY 154, Stoutsville, MO 65283: Property Damage (R)

ABELS SOUTH MAIN STREET PARIS, MO 65275: Building Check

