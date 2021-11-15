11/13

Hwy 24 East of Paris, Paris MO 65275: Assist Other Agency

Main / McBride St. Paris MO 65275: Traffic Stop

HWY 107 at HWY 24 Monroe City MO 63456: C and I Driving

SOUTH MAIN STREET AT EAST HICKORY STREET PARIS, MO: 65275 MVC-Injury

HIGHWAY 24 NEAR MONROE ROAD 857 PARIS, MO 65275: Traffic Stop

NORTH MAIN STREET PARIS, MO 65275: Check the welfare

Highway 24, East of Spur 15 Paris, MO 65275: Traffic Stop

Highway 24, East of Monroe Road 457 Stoutsville, MO 65283: Traffic Stop

11/12

HWY 24 west of HWY C Holiday MO 65258: Traffic Stop

Hwy 24 / 1m E. Hwy 15, Paris 65258: Traffic Stop

HWY 24 AND HWY 15 PARIS MO: Traffic Stop

MONROE ROAD 1033 MADISON MO: Follow-Up Investigation

HWY 24 AT HWY 15 PARIS, MO 65275: Traffic Stop

MONROE CITY HIGH SCHOOL MONROE CITY, MO 63456: Unwanted Party (R)

EAST OLIVE LOT 4 MADISON, MO 65263: Assist Other Agency

PARIS HIGHSCHOOL PARIS MO: Public Service

11/11

North Main Street, Paris, MO 65275: Disturbance (All Others)

Monroe Road 146 Holiday MO 65258: Assist Other Agency

Main Street near the Cemetery Paris MO 65275: Traffic Stop

HIGHWAY 24 EAST BOUND NEARING HIGHWAY HH STOUTSVILLE, MO 65283: C and I Driving

MONROE ROAD 450 PARIS, MO 65275: Suspicious Vehicle

N Main St Monroe City, MO 63456: Prisoner Transport

MONROE ROAD 214 3/4 EAST OF HOLLIDAY HOLLIDAY, MO 65258: Trespassing

BUSINESS HIGHWAY 24 PARIS, MO 65275: Alarm - General

Dollar General Madison MO 65263: Alarm - General

11/10/21 18:19 Monroe Road 370 Monroe City MO 63456: Building Check

Monroe Road 647, Santa Fe, MO 65282: Keep the Peace

11/9

Highway 24 and Route C, Paris, MO 65275: Traffic Stop

Highway 24, east of Monroe Road 1043, Madison, MO 65263: Traffic Stop

Monroe Road 579, Stoutsville, MO 65283: Harassment

PARIS, MO 65275: Information

Hannibal Clinic, Monroe City, MO 63456: Prisoner Transport

Sycamore Lane, Monroe City, MO 63456: Disturbance (All Others)

HWY 24 Westbound, Madison, MO 65263: C and I Driving

11/8

Intersection of Hwy 24 and Thomas Street Madison MO 65263 C and I Driving

Monroe Road 220, Paris, MO 65275 Paper Service

Monroe Road 1033 Paper Service

Highway 151 North, Madison, MO 65263 Paper Service

14424 Monroe Road 1114 Madison, MO Property Damage (R)

South Lafayette Madison MO Check the welfare

Paris High School, Paris, MO 65275 Follow-Up Investigation

11/7

Monroe Road 875 Paris MO :Follow-Up Investigation

