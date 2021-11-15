11/13
Hwy 24 East of Paris, Paris MO 65275: Assist Other Agency
Main / McBride St. Paris MO 65275: Traffic Stop
HWY 107 at HWY 24 Monroe City MO 63456: C and I Driving
SOUTH MAIN STREET AT EAST HICKORY STREET PARIS, MO: 65275 MVC-Injury
HIGHWAY 24 NEAR MONROE ROAD 857 PARIS, MO 65275: Traffic Stop
NORTH MAIN STREET PARIS, MO 65275: Check the welfare
Highway 24, East of Spur 15 Paris, MO 65275: Traffic Stop
Highway 24, East of Monroe Road 457 Stoutsville, MO 65283: Traffic Stop
11/12
HWY 24 west of HWY C Holiday MO 65258: Traffic Stop
Hwy 24 / 1m E. Hwy 15, Paris 65258: Traffic Stop
HWY 24 AND HWY 15 PARIS MO: Traffic Stop
MONROE ROAD 1033 MADISON MO: Follow-Up Investigation
HWY 24 AT HWY 15 PARIS, MO 65275: Traffic Stop
MONROE CITY HIGH SCHOOL MONROE CITY, MO 63456: Unwanted Party (R)
EAST OLIVE LOT 4 MADISON, MO 65263: Assist Other Agency
PARIS HIGHSCHOOL PARIS MO: Public Service
11/11
North Main Street, Paris, MO 65275: Disturbance (All Others)
Monroe Road 146 Holiday MO 65258: Assist Other Agency
Main Street near the Cemetery Paris MO 65275: Traffic Stop
HIGHWAY 24 EAST BOUND NEARING HIGHWAY HH STOUTSVILLE, MO 65283: C and I Driving
MONROE ROAD 450 PARIS, MO 65275: Suspicious Vehicle
N Main St Monroe City, MO 63456: Prisoner Transport
MONROE ROAD 214 3/4 EAST OF HOLLIDAY HOLLIDAY, MO 65258: Trespassing
BUSINESS HIGHWAY 24 PARIS, MO 65275: Alarm - General
Dollar General Madison MO 65263: Alarm - General
11/10/21 18:19 Monroe Road 370 Monroe City MO 63456: Building Check
Monroe Road 647, Santa Fe, MO 65282: Keep the Peace
11/9
Highway 24 and Route C, Paris, MO 65275: Traffic Stop
Highway 24, east of Monroe Road 1043, Madison, MO 65263: Traffic Stop
Monroe Road 579, Stoutsville, MO 65283: Harassment
PARIS, MO 65275: Information
Hannibal Clinic, Monroe City, MO 63456: Prisoner Transport
Sycamore Lane, Monroe City, MO 63456: Disturbance (All Others)
HWY 24 Westbound, Madison, MO 65263: C and I Driving
11/8
Intersection of Hwy 24 and Thomas Street Madison MO 65263 C and I Driving
Monroe Road 220, Paris, MO 65275 Paper Service
Monroe Road 1033 Paper Service
Highway 151 North, Madison, MO 65263 Paper Service
14424 Monroe Road 1114 Madison, MO Property Damage (R)
South Lafayette Madison MO Check the welfare
Paris High School, Paris, MO 65275 Follow-Up Investigation
11/7
Monroe Road 875 Paris MO :Follow-Up Investigation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.