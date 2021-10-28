10/23

Monroe Road 226, Holliday, MO 65258: Missing Person-Juvenile (R)

Rt. U, Stoutsville, MO 65283: 911 Open Line

Rt. U, Stoutsville, MO 65283: Disturbance Noise

Hwy 24 and County Road 533: Animal Call

Combs, Madison, MO 65263: Suicidal subject (R)

MR ROAD 870 PARIS, MO 65275: Property Damage (R)

10/22/21 23:55 Paris High School Parking Lot 65275: Car check

Monroe Road 1033, Madison, MO 65263: Information

Between Monroe Road 327 and Monroe Road 343: Information

Smith Street, Paris, MO 65275: Unwanted Party (R)

Highway 15, Paris, MO 65275: MVC-Non Injury (R)

Monroe Road 633, Santa Fe, MO 65282: Assist Other Agency

Junction of Highway 151 and State Route M, Madison, MO 65263: Trespassing

10/21

South West Street Madison MO 65263: Suspicious Vehicle

MONROE ROAD 633 SANTE FE, MO 65285: Theft (R)

EAST MONROE APT 8 PARIS, MO 65275: Check the welfare

Monroe Road 647 Santa Fe, MO: Check the welfare

HANNIBAL, MO 63401: Information

WEST MARION MADISON, MO 65275: Suspicious Activity

10/20

South Fork and Hwy 154 Stoutsville MO 65283: Animal Call

Chowning Street Madison MO 65263: Follow-Up Investigation

HWY 151 AT HWY M MADISON, MO 65263: Motorist Assist

FOX ST PARIS MO: Follow-Up Investigation

HWY 24 AT WHEELER AUCTIONS PARIS, MO 65275: Traffic Stop

HWY 24 AT BUSINESS HWY 24 PARIS, MO 65275: Traffic Stop

HWY 24 MADISON MADISON: Traffic Stop

HWY 24 east of Madison MO 65263: Traffic Stop

10/19

Monroe County Road 850 Paris MO 65275: Paper Service

31298 Highway 154 Sante Fe, MO 65282: Paper Service

HWY 24 AT MONROE ROAD 457 PARIS, MO 65275: Traffic Stop

HWY 15 PARIS MO: MVC-Non Injury (R)

10/18

Business 24, Paris, MO 65275: 911 Open Line

Monroe Road 857 Paris MO 65275: Harassment

NORTH MAIN STREET AT CO-OP PARIS, MO 65275: Traffic Stop

ROUTE AA MADISON MO: Stolen Vehicle (R)

MIDDLE GROVE SCHOOL MIDDLE GROVE MO: Property Damage (R)

10/17

HWY 24 and Business 24, Paris, MO 65275: C and I Driving

Monroe County Road 226 Holiday MO 65258: Disturbance (All Others)

CASEY'S, PARIS MO: Disturbance (All Others)

HWY 24 AND MONROE ROAD 833 PARIS, MO 65275: Traffic Stop

HWY 24 JUST EAST OF HWY A HOLLIDAY, MO 65258: Traffic Hazard

HWY 151 S NEAR HWY M MADISON, MO 65263: Animal Call

HWY 24 east of the railroad tracks Madison MO 65275: Motorist Assist

HWY 151 and 1006 Madison MO 65263: C and I Driving

