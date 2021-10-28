10/23
Monroe Road 226, Holliday, MO 65258: Missing Person-Juvenile (R)
Rt. U, Stoutsville, MO 65283: 911 Open Line
Rt. U, Stoutsville, MO 65283: Disturbance Noise
Hwy 24 and County Road 533: Animal Call
Combs, Madison, MO 65263: Suicidal subject (R)
MR ROAD 870 PARIS, MO 65275: Property Damage (R)
10/22/21 23:55 Paris High School Parking Lot 65275: Car check
Monroe Road 1033, Madison, MO 65263: Information
Between Monroe Road 327 and Monroe Road 343: Information
Smith Street, Paris, MO 65275: Unwanted Party (R)
Highway 15, Paris, MO 65275: MVC-Non Injury (R)
Monroe Road 633, Santa Fe, MO 65282: Assist Other Agency
Junction of Highway 151 and State Route M, Madison, MO 65263: Trespassing
10/21
South West Street Madison MO 65263: Suspicious Vehicle
MONROE ROAD 633 SANTE FE, MO 65285: Theft (R)
EAST MONROE APT 8 PARIS, MO 65275: Check the welfare
Monroe Road 647 Santa Fe, MO: Check the welfare
HANNIBAL, MO 63401: Information
WEST MARION MADISON, MO 65275: Suspicious Activity
10/20
South Fork and Hwy 154 Stoutsville MO 65283: Animal Call
Chowning Street Madison MO 65263: Follow-Up Investigation
HWY 151 AT HWY M MADISON, MO 65263: Motorist Assist
FOX ST PARIS MO: Follow-Up Investigation
HWY 24 AT WHEELER AUCTIONS PARIS, MO 65275: Traffic Stop
HWY 24 AT BUSINESS HWY 24 PARIS, MO 65275: Traffic Stop
HWY 24 MADISON MADISON: Traffic Stop
HWY 24 east of Madison MO 65263: Traffic Stop
10/19
Monroe County Road 850 Paris MO 65275: Paper Service
31298 Highway 154 Sante Fe, MO 65282: Paper Service
HWY 24 AT MONROE ROAD 457 PARIS, MO 65275: Traffic Stop
HWY 15 PARIS MO: MVC-Non Injury (R)
10/18
Business 24, Paris, MO 65275: 911 Open Line
Monroe Road 857 Paris MO 65275: Harassment
NORTH MAIN STREET AT CO-OP PARIS, MO 65275: Traffic Stop
ROUTE AA MADISON MO: Stolen Vehicle (R)
MIDDLE GROVE SCHOOL MIDDLE GROVE MO: Property Damage (R)
10/17
HWY 24 and Business 24, Paris, MO 65275: C and I Driving
Monroe County Road 226 Holiday MO 65258: Disturbance (All Others)
CASEY'S, PARIS MO: Disturbance (All Others)
HWY 24 AND MONROE ROAD 833 PARIS, MO 65275: Traffic Stop
HWY 24 JUST EAST OF HWY A HOLLIDAY, MO 65258: Traffic Hazard
HWY 151 S NEAR HWY M MADISON, MO 65263: Animal Call
HWY 24 east of the railroad tracks Madison MO 65275: Motorist Assist
HWY 151 and 1006 Madison MO 65263: C and I Driving
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.