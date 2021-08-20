8/14

Hwy 24 East of Hwy 15 Paris MO 65275

Traffic Stop HWY 24 and Monroe Road 1033, Madison, MO 65263

Disturbance Vehicle 39.337942, -92.226759/ Hwy 151 Audrain/Monroe County Line

HWY 154 and Rt. Z, Stoutsville, MO 65283

HWY 24 near HWY 107, Stoutsville, MO 65283

Traffic Stop Hwy 24 and Route V Stoutsville MO 65283

Paper Service Route E Perry Mo 63462

Traffic Stop Hwy 24 and County Road 457 Paris MO 65275

Traffic Stop HWY 24 and Monroe Road 326

Traffic Stop HWY 24 1/2 East of Spur 15, Paris, MO 65275

Traffic Stop Highway 24, Paris, MO 65275

Follow-Up Investigation Monroe Road 1137, Madison, MO 63462

MVC-Injury Highway 154, near Monroe Road 581, Perry, MO 63462

MVC-Injury Highway 154, Monre Road 680, Perry, MO 63462

Traffic Stop Highway 107 & State Highway U, Stoutsville, MO

Traffic Stop HWY 24 at Monroe Road 1033 Madison MO 65263

8/13

C and I Driving Monroe Road 405, Paris, MO 65275

Follow-Up Investigation Monroe Road 1031

Traffic Hazard Rt. A, Holliday, MO 65258

911 Open Line 039.469993, -092.014210

Paper Service Highway E, Santa Fe, MO 65282

8/12

Suspicious Person Hwy 15 Paris MO 65275

Traffic Stop Main & Locust, Paris, MO 65275

Animal Call Fairview & North, Paris, MO 65275

Information Hwy M, Madison, MO 65263

8/11

Keep the Peace Rt. E, Santa Fe, MO 65282

Suicidal subject (R) MONROE ROAD 833 PARIS MO

Disturbance MONROE ROAD 489 STOUTSVILLE, MO 65283

Property Damage (R) MONROE RD 286 PARIS MO

8/10

Traffic Stop Highway 24 and Business 24 Paris, MO 65275

C and I Driving Highway 24 and Highway N — West Bound Monroe City MO 63456

Paper Service West Locust Street Paris, MO 65275

Follow-Up Investigation Fox Street Paris, MO 65275

Paper Service Smith Street Paris MO 65275

Burglary Building (R) WEST TILDEN HOLLIDAY, MO 65258

Animal Call HWY 24 MADISON MO

Theft (R) SHELL BRANCH MONROE ROAD 543 MONROE CITY, MO 63456

Funeral Detail First Christian Church Paris, MO 65275

Prisoner Transport RANDOLPH COUNTY JAIL HUNTSVILLE, MO

Assault Past (R) Main Street Holiday MO 65258

8/9

Disturbance Smith Street Paris MO 65275

C and I Driving North Bound Hwy 15 Paris MO 65275

Alarm — General Intersection of Hwy 24 and Route N Monroe City Mo 63456

Citizen Contact MAIN STREET AT RAILROAD TRACKS PARIS, MO 65275

Welfare check PARIS WATER DISTRICT

Prisoner Transport RANDOLPH COUNTY JAIL HUNTSVILLE, MO

8/8

Disturbance County Road 1005 Madison Mo 65263

Investigation West Cooper Street Madison MO 65263

Citizen Contact W. Cooper, Madison, MO 65263

Traffic Stop HWY 24 AT HWY HH MONROE CITY, MO 63456

Open Door MONROE ROAD 1039 MADISON MO

Burglary (All Others) (R) South Main Street Paris MO 65275

