8/21
Industrial Drive Paris, MO 65275 — Traffic Stop
Cooper AVE Paris MO 65275 — Animal Call
Hunter/Fisher Access off Rte E — Check the welfare
S BORDER ST MONROE CITY MO — Shots Fired ®Suspicious Activity
Family Dollar Monroe City MO 63456 — Traffic Stop
8/20
S. Ferrel St, Madison MO 65263 — Property Damage (R)
Monroe Road 647 Santa Fe, mo — Check the welfare
Monroe Road 1023 Madison, MO — Keep the Peace
MoMo’s Sunshine and Grace Paris, MO 65275 — Assist Other Agency
Highway 24 & JJ, Madison, MO 65263 — Assist Other Agency
Wilson Farm on Highway A — Follow-Up Investigation
Lynn Street Paris, MO 65275 — Paper Service
111 East Marion Street, Paris, MO 65275 — Paper Service
Business Hwy 24 (1/4 mile east of Hwy 24) Paris, MO 65275 — Traffic Stop
County Road 480 Near the Cemetery — Disturbance Vehicle
8/19
Monroe County road 581 Monroe City MO 63456 — Animal Call
2 Miles South of Hwy 24 on Route C Holliday Mo 65258 — Animal Call
Monroe Road 647 Santa Fe, MO 65282 — Check the welfare
Monroe Road 1044 Madison, MO 65263 — Animal Call
MONROE ROAD 1031 MADISON, MO 65263 — Follow-Up Investigation
S FARRELL ST MADISON MO — Property Damage (R)
8/18
West Cooper Street, Madison, MO 65263 — Suspicious Activity
Rt. C near HWY 24, Holliday, MO 65258 — Animal Call
HWY 154 near Elk Lodge Campground — Traffic Stop
Monroe Road 455 Stoutsville MO 65283 — Follow-Up Investigation
Monroe Road 581 near Indian Creek Stoutsville MO 65283 — Information
North Main Street, Paris, MO 65275 — Assist Other Agency
Monroe Road 360 West of Monroe Road 369, Stoutsville, MO 65283 — 911 Open Line
SHEFFIELD DR MACON MO — Assault Sexual (R)
BUSINESS HIGHWAY 24 PARIS, MO 65275 — Stolen Vehicle (R)
HWY M MIDDLE GROVE MO — Follow-Up Investigation
Monroe Road 756, Paris, MO 65275 — Animal Call
8/17
Fox Street, Paris, MO 65275 — Harassment
Casey’s Madison MO 65263 — Assist Other Agency
Highway 154, Paris, MO 65275 — Traffic Stop
Highway 154, Stoutsville, MO 65283 — Traffic Stop
West Cooper, Madison, MO 65263 — Keep the Peace
East Marion, Madison, MO 65263 — Follow-Up Investigation
Hwy 24 South Of South Lake Monroe City MO 63456 — Animal Call
East Marion, Madison, MO 65263 — Warrant Service
Monroe Road 1023, Madison, MO 65263 — Follow-Up Investigation
Monroe Road 1031 Madison, MO 65263 — Follow-Up Investigation
Hwy 24 and Route JJ Holliday Mo 65258 — Assist Other Agency
8/16
HWY 15 near Rt. D, Paris, MO 65275 — Traffic Stop
HWY 24 near Stoutsville City Limits, Stoutsville, MO 65283 — Traffic Stop
HWY 24 West of Rt. N, Monroe City, MO 63456 — Traffic Stop
HWY 24 PARIS MO — Paper Service
HWY 24 AND SPUR 15 PARIS MO — Traffic Stop
Fox, Paris, MO 65275 — Paper Service
Highway 24, Paris, MO 65275 — Traffic Stop
Highway 107 & 24, Stoutsville, MO 65283- Traffic Stop
County Road 217, Holliday, MO 65258 — Paper Service
HWY 24 HWY V STOUTSVILLE MO — Traffic Stop
Main Street, Paris, MO 65275 — Building Check
8/15
HWY 24 near Monroe Road 329 — Motorist Assist
Monroe Road 200 Paris MO 65275 — Disturbance (All Others)
HWY 24 1 Mile East Rt. V, Stoutsville, MO 65283 — Traffic Stop
Hwy 24 and Route V Stoutsville MO 65283 — Traffic Stop
Hwy 24 and Route V Stoutsville Mo 65283 — Traffic Stop
Main Street Paris MO 65275 — Follow-Up Investigation
Highway 24, approximately 1 mile east of Madison, MO 65263 — Traffic Control
MR 581 & HWY 154 — Traffic Stop
Highway 154, Stoutsville, MO — Traffic Stop
Highway 154, Stoutsville, MO — Traffic Stop
Highway 154, Stoutsville, MO 65283 — Traffic Stop
Rocky Hollow Conservation, MR 983, Holliday, mo 65258 — Assist Other Agency
Highway 24, east of Highway U, Stoutsville, MO — Motorist Assist
Highway 24, east of Highway 107, Monroe City, MO 63456 — Traffic Stop
Highway 154, Perry, MO 63462 — Traffic Stop
HWY 24 near Ambulance Base, Paris, MO 65275 — Traffic Stop
HWY 24 near Monroe Road 381 — Traffic Stop