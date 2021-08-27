8/21

Industrial Drive Paris, MO 65275 — Traffic Stop

Cooper AVE Paris MO 65275 — Animal Call

Hunter/Fisher Access off Rte E — Check the welfare

S BORDER ST MONROE CITY MO — Shots Fired ®Suspicious Activity

Family Dollar Monroe City MO 63456 — Traffic Stop

8/20

S. Ferrel St, Madison MO 65263 — Property Damage (R)

Monroe Road 647 Santa Fe, mo — Check the welfare

Monroe Road 1023 Madison, MO — Keep the Peace

MoMo’s Sunshine and Grace Paris, MO 65275 — Assist Other Agency

Highway 24 & JJ, Madison, MO 65263 — Assist Other Agency

Wilson Farm on Highway A — Follow-Up Investigation

Lynn Street Paris, MO 65275 — Paper Service

111 East Marion Street, Paris, MO 65275 — Paper Service

Business Hwy 24 (1/4 mile east of Hwy 24) Paris, MO 65275 — Traffic Stop

County Road 480 Near the Cemetery — Disturbance Vehicle

8/19

Monroe County road 581 Monroe City MO 63456 — Animal Call

2 Miles South of Hwy 24 on Route C Holliday Mo 65258 — Animal Call

Monroe Road 647 Santa Fe, MO 65282 — Check the welfare

Monroe Road 1044 Madison, MO 65263 — Animal Call

MONROE ROAD 1031 MADISON, MO 65263 — Follow-Up Investigation

S FARRELL ST MADISON MO — Property Damage (R)

8/18

West Cooper Street, Madison, MO 65263 — Suspicious Activity

Rt. C near HWY 24, Holliday, MO 65258 — Animal Call

HWY 154 near Elk Lodge Campground — Traffic Stop

Monroe Road 455 Stoutsville MO 65283 — Follow-Up Investigation

Monroe Road 581 near Indian Creek Stoutsville MO 65283 — Information

North Main Street, Paris, MO 65275 — Assist Other Agency

Monroe Road 360 West of Monroe Road 369, Stoutsville, MO 65283 — 911 Open Line

SHEFFIELD DR MACON MO — Assault Sexual (R)

BUSINESS HIGHWAY 24 PARIS, MO 65275 — Stolen Vehicle (R)

HWY M MIDDLE GROVE MO — Follow-Up Investigation

Monroe Road 756, Paris, MO 65275 — Animal Call

8/17

Fox Street, Paris, MO 65275 — Harassment

Casey’s Madison MO 65263 — Assist Other Agency

Highway 154, Paris, MO 65275 — Traffic Stop

Highway 154, Stoutsville, MO 65283 — Traffic Stop

West Cooper, Madison, MO 65263 — Keep the Peace

East Marion, Madison, MO 65263 — Follow-Up Investigation

Hwy 24 South Of South Lake Monroe City MO 63456 — Animal Call

East Marion, Madison, MO 65263 — Warrant Service

Monroe Road 1023, Madison, MO 65263 — Follow-Up Investigation

Monroe Road 1031 Madison, MO 65263 — Follow-Up Investigation

Hwy 24 and Route JJ Holliday Mo 65258 — Assist Other Agency

8/16

HWY 15 near Rt. D, Paris, MO 65275 — Traffic Stop

HWY 24 near Stoutsville City Limits, Stoutsville, MO 65283 — Traffic Stop

HWY 24 West of Rt. N, Monroe City, MO 63456 — Traffic Stop

HWY 24 PARIS MO — Paper Service

HWY 24 AND SPUR 15 PARIS MO — Traffic Stop

Fox, Paris, MO 65275 — Paper Service

Highway 24, Paris, MO 65275 — Traffic Stop

Highway 107 & 24, Stoutsville, MO 65283- Traffic Stop

County Road 217, Holliday, MO 65258 — Paper Service

HWY 24 HWY V STOUTSVILLE MO — Traffic Stop

Main Street, Paris, MO 65275 — Building Check

8/15

HWY 24 near Monroe Road 329 — Motorist Assist

Monroe Road 200 Paris MO 65275 — Disturbance (All Others)

HWY 24 1 Mile East Rt. V, Stoutsville, MO 65283 — Traffic Stop

Hwy 24 and Route V Stoutsville MO 65283 — Traffic Stop

Hwy 24 and Route V Stoutsville Mo 65283 — Traffic Stop

Main Street Paris MO 65275 — Follow-Up Investigation

Highway 24, approximately 1 mile east of Madison, MO 65263 — Traffic Control

MR 581 & HWY 154 — Traffic Stop

Highway 154, Stoutsville, MO — Traffic Stop

Highway 154, Stoutsville, MO — Traffic Stop

Highway 154, Stoutsville, MO 65283 — Traffic Stop

Rocky Hollow Conservation, MR 983, Holliday, mo 65258 — Assist Other Agency

Highway 24, east of Highway U, Stoutsville, MO — Motorist Assist

Highway 24, east of Highway 107, Monroe City, MO 63456 — Traffic Stop

Highway 154, Perry, MO 63462 — Traffic Stop

HWY 24 near Ambulance Base, Paris, MO 65275 — Traffic Stop

HWY 24 near Monroe Road 381 — Traffic Stop

