12/4

Highway 24 just West Highway N, Monroe City, MO 63456: Traffic Stop

Highway 24 and Route W Monroe City MO 63456: Traffic Stop

Highway 24 west of the Air Port Monroe City MO 63456: Traffic Stop

Stoutsville, MO 65283: Information

Paris Pound, Paris, MO 65275: Animal Call

Hwy C Holliday Mo 65258: Animal Call

Monroe City Parade, Monroe City, MO 63456: Public Service

Highway 24 & Highway 107 Intersection, Stoutsville, MO 65283: Traffic Stop

Highway 24, just west of Highway 107, Stoutsville, MO 65283: Traffic Stop

NORTH SEMINARY PARIS MO: Paper Service

Highway 15, Paris, MO 65275: Theft (R)

Highway C, Holliday, MO 65258: Animal Call

HWY C AND HWY M MIDDLE GROVE MO: MVC-Injury

12/3

Cooper Drive, Paris, MO 65275: Animal Call

Highway C Holliday Mo 65258: Information

Hwy M/Monroe Road 1003, Middle Grove, MO: Animal Call

Hwy 24 (West of Monroe Road 835) Paris, MO 65275: Animal Call

Hwy 24 (Eastbound) (1 mile west of Madison) Madison, MO 65263: C and I Driving

DOC, Fulton, MO: Prisoner Transport

HWY C HOLLIDAY, MO 65258: Animal Call

HWY 24 AT WHEELER AUCTION PARIS, MO 65275: Citizen Contact

FRANKLIN COUNTY JAIL Prisoner Transport

12/2

County Road 654 Dead End Santa Fe 65282: Check the welfare

Olive Street Madison MO 65263: Disturbance (All Others)

Chowning Street Madison MO 65263: Follow-Up Investigation

Market Street Paris Mo 65275: Check the welfare

West Marion, Madison, MO 65263: Keep the Peace

MARKET STREET PARIS, MO 65275: Follow-Up Investigation

Monroe Road 633, Santa Fe, MO 65282: Check the welfare

HWY 24 AT HWY C HOLLIDAY, MO 65258: Traffic Stop

RANDOLPH COUNTY JAIL HWY JJ HUNTSVILLE, MO: Prisoner Transport

HWY C HOLLIDAY, MO 65258: Animal Call

MFA, Paris, MO 65275: Traffic Stop

12/1

35374 Monroe Road 562 Stoutsville, MO 65282: Disturbance (All Others)

HWY 24 / HWY A Holiday MO 65258: Animal Call

ROUTE A HOLLIDAY, MO 65258: Theft (R)

HWY NN CLARK, MO: Traffic Stop

HWY 15 / HWY M Paris MO 65275: Motorist Assist

11/30

Dollar General Madison MO 65263: MVC-Non Injury (R)

E Cleveland Monroe City MO 63456: Warrant Service

North Main, Paris MO 65275: Assault

BRYANT AVE PARIS MO: C and I Driving

ROCK RD PARIS MO: Traffic Stop

MAIN STREET MADISON, MO 65263: Warrant Service

Highway M Eastbound Pursuit (R)

11/29

HWY 24 near Highway 107 Monroe City MO 63456: Traffic Stop

HWY 24 at the Airport Monroe City MO 63456: Traffic Stop

HWY 36 / Monroe Road 375 Monroe City MO 63456: Traffic Stop

HIGHWAY 151 NORTH OF HIGHWAY YY MADISON, MO 65263: Traffic Stop

11/28

Marys Street Madison MO 65263: Traffic Stop

Main Street Madison MO 65263: Warrant Service

Chowney St Madison, MO 65263: Follow-Up Investigation

West Jefferson Street Madison, MO 65263: Follow-Up Investigation

HWY 24 HAND BUSINESS 24 PARIS MO: Traffic Stop

HWY 154 AND MONROE ROAD 735 PARIS MO: Traffic Stop

FAIRVIEW PARIS, MO 65275: Check the welfare

