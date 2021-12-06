12/4
Highway 24 just West Highway N, Monroe City, MO 63456: Traffic Stop
Highway 24 and Route W Monroe City MO 63456: Traffic Stop
Highway 24 west of the Air Port Monroe City MO 63456: Traffic Stop
Stoutsville, MO 65283: Information
Paris Pound, Paris, MO 65275: Animal Call
Hwy C Holliday Mo 65258: Animal Call
Monroe City Parade, Monroe City, MO 63456: Public Service
Highway 24 & Highway 107 Intersection, Stoutsville, MO 65283: Traffic Stop
Highway 24, just west of Highway 107, Stoutsville, MO 65283: Traffic Stop
NORTH SEMINARY PARIS MO: Paper Service
Highway 15, Paris, MO 65275: Theft (R)
Highway C, Holliday, MO 65258: Animal Call
HWY C AND HWY M MIDDLE GROVE MO: MVC-Injury
12/3
Cooper Drive, Paris, MO 65275: Animal Call
Highway C Holliday Mo 65258: Information
Hwy M/Monroe Road 1003, Middle Grove, MO: Animal Call
Hwy 24 (West of Monroe Road 835) Paris, MO 65275: Animal Call
Hwy 24 (Eastbound) (1 mile west of Madison) Madison, MO 65263: C and I Driving
DOC, Fulton, MO: Prisoner Transport
HWY C HOLLIDAY, MO 65258: Animal Call
HWY 24 AT WHEELER AUCTION PARIS, MO 65275: Citizen Contact
FRANKLIN COUNTY JAIL Prisoner Transport
12/2
County Road 654 Dead End Santa Fe 65282: Check the welfare
Olive Street Madison MO 65263: Disturbance (All Others)
Chowning Street Madison MO 65263: Follow-Up Investigation
Market Street Paris Mo 65275: Check the welfare
West Marion, Madison, MO 65263: Keep the Peace
MARKET STREET PARIS, MO 65275: Follow-Up Investigation
Monroe Road 633, Santa Fe, MO 65282: Check the welfare
HWY 24 AT HWY C HOLLIDAY, MO 65258: Traffic Stop
RANDOLPH COUNTY JAIL HWY JJ HUNTSVILLE, MO: Prisoner Transport
HWY C HOLLIDAY, MO 65258: Animal Call
MFA, Paris, MO 65275: Traffic Stop
12/1
35374 Monroe Road 562 Stoutsville, MO 65282: Disturbance (All Others)
HWY 24 / HWY A Holiday MO 65258: Animal Call
ROUTE A HOLLIDAY, MO 65258: Theft (R)
HWY NN CLARK, MO: Traffic Stop
HWY 15 / HWY M Paris MO 65275: Motorist Assist
11/30
Dollar General Madison MO 65263: MVC-Non Injury (R)
E Cleveland Monroe City MO 63456: Warrant Service
North Main, Paris MO 65275: Assault
BRYANT AVE PARIS MO: C and I Driving
ROCK RD PARIS MO: Traffic Stop
MAIN STREET MADISON, MO 65263: Warrant Service
Highway M Eastbound Pursuit (R)
11/29
HWY 24 near Highway 107 Monroe City MO 63456: Traffic Stop
HWY 24 at the Airport Monroe City MO 63456: Traffic Stop
HWY 36 / Monroe Road 375 Monroe City MO 63456: Traffic Stop
HIGHWAY 151 NORTH OF HIGHWAY YY MADISON, MO 65263: Traffic Stop
11/28
Marys Street Madison MO 65263: Traffic Stop
Main Street Madison MO 65263: Warrant Service
Chowney St Madison, MO 65263: Follow-Up Investigation
West Jefferson Street Madison, MO 65263: Follow-Up Investigation
HWY 24 HAND BUSINESS 24 PARIS MO: Traffic Stop
HWY 154 AND MONROE ROAD 735 PARIS MO: Traffic Stop
FAIRVIEW PARIS, MO 65275: Check the welfare
