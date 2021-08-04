7/31
Traffic Stop HWY 24 West of Spur 15, Paris, MO 65275
Traffic Stop Business 24 and HWY 24, Paris, MO 65275
Follow-Up Investigation Ruby St Paris MO 65275
Property Damage (R) Monroe Road 361, Stoutsville, MO 65283
Check the welfare Monroe Road 450, Stoutsville, MO 65283
Disturbance Noise HWY 24 PARIS MO
Courtesy Transport Highway 24, Madison, MO 65263
Traffic Stop Hwy 24 and County Line Madison MO 65263
Traffic Stop Hwy 24 and Randolph County Line
7/30
Traffic Stop Hwy 24 and Cooper Street
Citizen Contact Public Access #23
Animal Call Smith Street and Fox Street, Paris, MO 65275
Suspicious Activity HWY 24, Paris, MO 65275
Traffic Stop Hwy 24 and Monroe Road 833
Assist Other Agency Hwy 24/Monroe Road 1073 Madison, MO 65263
Traffic Stop HWY 24 AT NORTHFORK BOATRAMP STOUTSVILLE, MO 65283
Traffic Stop Hwy 24/Monroe Road 1117 Madison, MO 65263
Alarm - General HIGHWAY AA PARIS, MO 65275
7/29
Motorist Assist Hwy 36 East Bound and Route EE Monroe City
Open Line Monroe Road 543 Stoutsville MO 65283
Information Monroe County Area
Information Monroe County Area
Information Monroe County Area
Report Entry/Admin Hwy C Holliday Mo 65258
Traffic Stop HWY 24 AT HWY U HOLLIDAY, MO 65258
Paper Service MONROE ROAD 450 PARIS MO
Paper Service HWY 24 PARIS MO
Paper Service COOPER AVE PARIS MO
Paper Service RUBY ST PARIS MO
Paper Service W LOCUST ST PARIS MO
Paper Service SMITH ST PARIS MO
Prisoner Transport CLARK COUNTY JAIL KAHOKA MO
Paper Service W MONROE ST PARIS MO
7/28
Building Check Kendricks Law Office Paris MO 65275
Motorist Assist Hwy 36 and Route EE
Assist Other Agency McBride, Paris, MO 65275
Assault Family Violence (R) Courthouse Lawn, 300 North Main, Paris, MO 65275
Citizen Contact Hickory & Baskett, Paris, MO 65275
Animal Call Monroe Road 875, Paris, MO 65275
Animal Call Monroe Road 875, Paris, MO 65275
Suicidal subject (R) Main Street, Paris, MO 65275
Traffic Stop Paris Fair Grounds Paris MO
7/27
Theft (R) MONROE ROAD 851 LOT PARIS, MO 65275
Animal Call MONROE ROAD 875 PARIS, MO 65275
MVC-Injury Highway 24, Madison, MO 65263
Medical Death Investication 403 Burlington, Madison, MO 65263
Follow-Up Investigation Monroe Road 1031, Madison, MO 65263
MVC-Injury HWY 151 and Rt. YY, Madison, MO 65263
Prisoner Transport MARION COUNTY JAIL PALMYRA MO
Suspicious Vehicle Intersection of Route Y and County Road 1039 Madison MO 65263
7/26
Information North Main Street, Paris, MO 65275
Information 1/4 Mile West of Hwy A and Hwy 24 Holliday MO 65258
Prisoner Transport RANDOLPH COUNTY JAIL HUNTSVILLE, MO
Motorist Assist HWY 24 and HWY 107 Intersection, Stoutsville, MO 65283
Motorist Assist HWY 24 and HWY 107 Intersection, Stoutsville, MO 65283
7/25
C and I Driving HWY 24 towards Madison, MO 65263
Threat Call (R) Monroe Road 1031
Animal Call HWY 151 NORTH AT OAK GROVE CHURCH MADISON, MO 65263
Animal Call West Locust, Paris, MO 65275
Trespassing Monroe Road 1031, Madison, MO 65263
Property Damage (R) Monroe Road 1050, Madison, MO 65263
Open Door Charlotte's Tree Paris MO 65275