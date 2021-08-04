7/31

Traffic Stop HWY 24 West of Spur 15, Paris, MO 65275

Traffic Stop Business 24 and HWY 24, Paris, MO 65275

Follow-Up Investigation Ruby St Paris MO 65275

Property Damage (R) Monroe Road 361, Stoutsville, MO 65283

Check the welfare Monroe Road 450, Stoutsville, MO 65283

Disturbance Noise HWY 24 PARIS MO

Courtesy Transport Highway 24, Madison, MO 65263

Traffic Stop Hwy 24 and County Line Madison MO 65263

Traffic Stop Hwy 24 and Randolph County Line

7/30

Traffic Stop Hwy 24 and Cooper Street

Citizen Contact Public Access #23

Animal Call Smith Street and Fox Street, Paris, MO 65275

Suspicious Activity HWY 24, Paris, MO 65275

Traffic Stop Hwy 24 and Monroe Road 833

Assist Other Agency Hwy 24/Monroe Road 1073 Madison, MO 65263

Traffic Stop HWY 24 AT NORTHFORK BOATRAMP STOUTSVILLE, MO 65283

Traffic Stop Hwy 24/Monroe Road 1117 Madison, MO 65263

Alarm - General HIGHWAY AA PARIS, MO 65275

7/29

Motorist Assist Hwy 36 East Bound and Route EE Monroe City

Open Line Monroe Road 543 Stoutsville MO 65283

Report Entry/Admin Hwy C Holliday Mo 65258

Traffic Stop HWY 24 AT HWY U HOLLIDAY, MO 65258

Paper Service MONROE ROAD 450 PARIS MO

Paper Service HWY 24 PARIS MO

Paper Service COOPER AVE PARIS MO

Paper Service RUBY ST PARIS MO

Paper Service W LOCUST ST PARIS MO

Paper Service SMITH ST PARIS MO

Prisoner Transport CLARK COUNTY JAIL KAHOKA MO

Paper Service W MONROE ST PARIS MO

7/28

Building Check Kendricks Law Office Paris MO 65275

Motorist Assist Hwy 36 and Route EE

Assist Other Agency McBride, Paris, MO 65275

Assault Family Violence (R) Courthouse Lawn, 300 North Main, Paris, MO 65275

Citizen Contact Hickory & Baskett, Paris, MO 65275

Animal Call Monroe Road 875, Paris, MO 65275

Suicidal subject (R) Main Street, Paris, MO 65275

Traffic Stop Paris Fair Grounds Paris MO

7/27

Theft (R) MONROE ROAD 851 LOT PARIS, MO 65275

Animal Call MONROE ROAD 875 PARIS, MO 65275

MVC-Injury Highway 24, Madison, MO 65263

Medical Death Investication 403 Burlington, Madison, MO 65263

Follow-Up Investigation Monroe Road 1031, Madison, MO 65263

MVC-Injury HWY 151 and Rt. YY, Madison, MO 65263

Prisoner Transport MARION COUNTY JAIL PALMYRA MO

Suspicious Vehicle Intersection of Route Y and County Road 1039 Madison MO 65263

7/26

Information North Main Street, Paris, MO 65275

Information 1/4 Mile West of Hwy A and Hwy 24 Holliday MO 65258

Prisoner Transport RANDOLPH COUNTY JAIL HUNTSVILLE, MO

Motorist Assist HWY 24 and HWY 107 Intersection, Stoutsville, MO 65283

7/25

C and I Driving HWY 24 towards Madison, MO 65263

Threat Call (R) Monroe Road 1031

Animal Call HWY 151 NORTH AT OAK GROVE CHURCH MADISON, MO 65263

Animal Call West Locust, Paris, MO 65275

Trespassing Monroe Road 1031, Madison, MO 65263

Property Damage (R) Monroe Road 1050, Madison, MO 65263

Open Door Charlotte's Tree Paris MO 65275

