9/25
South Fork Boat Ramp, Stoutsville, MO 65283: Suspicious Person
Block of Saint Elmo, Paris, MO 65275: Disturbance (All Others)
Monroe County Jail Paris, MO 65275: Disturbance (All Others)
Hwy 24 and route v stoutsville mo: Traffic Stop
North Main Paris MO 65275: Suspicious Activity
9/24
West Marion Street Madison MO 65263: Child Custody
HWY M west of HWY 15 one Mile Paris MO 65275: Check the welfare
Hwy 154 Eastbound Paris, MO 65275: C and I Driving
MR 303 Shelbina, Mo: Follow-Up Investigation
MR 255 paris, MO: Assist Other Agency
Monroe City, MO 63456: Information
Block of Bryan Avenue Paris, MO 65275: Animal Call
Monroe Road 800 Thompson, MO 65285: Theft (R)
Hwy 15 and Hwy J Paris, MO 65275: Animal Call
Madison High School Madison, MO 65263: Animal Call
Fox Street, Paris, MO 65275: Keep the Peace
Monroe Road 255, Paris, MO 65275: Suspicious Activity
9/23
Hwy 24 and Spur 15: Traffic Stop
HWY 154 at Southfork: Traffic Stop
Hwy 181 Madison MO 65263: Suspicious Activity
Caseys Madison MO 65263: C and I Driving
Columbia, MO: Prisoner Transport
Monroe Road 329 Paris, MO: Check the welfare
Monroe Road 833 Paris, MO: Paper Service
9/22
HWY 24 East Bound from Moberly Assist: Other Agency
Walnut Paris MO 65275: Unwanted Party (R)
HWY 24 east of HWY 107 Monroe City MO 63456: Traffic Stop
Cooper Street North To Locust Street Paris MO 65275: Animal Call
block St Elmo street Paris, MO: Information
Hwy A just off of Hwy 24 Holiday, MO 65258: Traffic Stop
Main Street, Paris, MO 65275: Check the welfare
Hwy 24 W of Hwy C Holliday, MO 65258: Traffic Stop
24 and Monroe Road 1085 Madison, MO 65263: Traffic Stop
Post Office Stoutsville, MO: Information
Paris City Hall Paris, MO 65275: Follow-Up Investigation
Paris Elementary School Paris, MO 65275: Traffic Stop
9/21
Paris Fair Grounds Paris MO: Car check
Cooper Avenue, Paris, MO 65275: Animal Call
MR 833 Paris, MO: 911 Transfer
Main Street Paris, MO: TEST
Monroe County Road 344 AND HWY V STOUTSVILLE MO: Traffic Stop
ROUTE V PARIS STOUTSVILLE MO: Follow-Up Investigation
Adams County Jail Quincy IL Prisoner Transport
MONROE ROAD 833 PARIS MO: Assist Other Agency
Main Street Storage Units, Holliday, MO 65258: Suspicious Activity
9/20
HWY 24 at the Hoof Madison MO 65263: MVC-Non Injury (R)
HWY 151 South just past Rt. M: Information
West North Street, Monroe City, MO 63456: Animal Call
S. Washington Paris, MO 65275: Check the welfare
19-St. Elmo Paris, MO 65275: Suspicious Activity
3rd Floor SO Paris, MO 65275: Warrant Service
RANDOLPH COUNTY JAIL HUNTSVILLE, MO: Prisoner Transport
Hwy 15 Southbound near HWY M Paris, MO 65275: Check the welfare
9/19
HWY 24 West of HWY C Holiday MO 65258: Motorist Assist
Madison High School Madison MO 65263: Traffic Stop
Hwy 15 And The Rock Quarry Paris MO 65275: MVC-Non Injury (R)
Highway 24, near Route U, Corps Land Assist: Other Agency
Hwy 24 / Hwy 107, Perry, MO 63462: Traffic Stop
Highway E, Perry, MO 63462: Paper Service
Hwy 154 / MR 497, Paris, MO 65275: Traffic Stop
Hwy 154 / Monroe Road 410, Paris, MO 65275: Traffic Stop
HWY 154, Stoutsville, MO 65283: Property Damage (R)
ABELS SOUTH MAIN STREET PARIS, MO 65275: Building Check