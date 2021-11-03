10/30
Fun Akers Campground Stoutsville MO, 65283: Disturbance Noise
HWY 24 EASTBOUND FROM ROUTE C MOBERLY, MO: Pursuit (R)
RT M, Middle Grove School Madison MO 65263: Building Check
EAST CALDWELL AT MARKET STREET PARIS, MO 65275: Traffic Stop
EAST DOVER STREET MONROE CITY, MO 63456: Disturbance (All Others)
MONROE ROAD 779 MEXICO, MO 65265: Check the welfare
South Locust St Monroe City, MO 63456: Paper Service
FIRST STREET MONROE CITY, MO 63456: Paper Service
Hwy 24/Monroe Road 496 Stoutsville, MO 65283: Car check
Main St Paris, MO 65275: Escort
HWY 15 South of HWY KK Paris MO 65275: MVC-Non Injury (R)
Hwy 154, Paris MO 65258: MVC-Injury
10/29
Main St, Holliday MO 65258: Car check
Hwy 24 / 2nd Bridge East of Paris: Motorist Assist
MAIN AND MARION PARIS MO: Traffic Control
NORTH MAIN STREET PARIS, MO: 65275 Citizen Contact
MONROE ROAD 647 SANTA FE, MO: Paper Service
10/28
Park St/Main St Monroe City, MO 63456: MVC-Non Injury (R)
Chowning, Madison, MO 65263: Follow-Up Investigation
Paris License Bureau Paris, MO 65275: Follow-Up Investigation
Hwy CC/Hwy FF Hunnewell, MO 63443: Car check
Business Hwy 24/Cleveland St Paris, MO 65275: Traffic Stop
Monroe Road 647 Santa Fe, MO 65282: Check the welfare
Paris Elementary, Paris, MO 65275: Disturbance (All Others)
Fox Street, Paris, MO 65275: Warrant Service
Monroe Road 715 Paris MO 65275: Assist Other Agency
10/27
County Road 819 and County Road 870: Information
WEST CLEVLAND AND MAIN MONROE CITY, MO 63456: Traffic Stop
HWY A HOLLIDAY, MO 65258: Assault in progress (R)
HWY 15 NEAR LAKE VILLAGE PARIS, MO 65275: Traffic Stop
MONROE ROAD 200 PARIS, MO 65275: Follow-Up Investigation
Business Highway 24, in front of the High School, Paris, MO 65275: Traffic Stop
Paris High School, Paris, MO 65275: Follow-Up Investigation
MONROE ROAD 647 SANTE FE, MO 65262: Citizen Contact
Hwy 24 and County Road 1033 Madison MO 65263: Traffic Stop
10/26
Monroe Road 1133, Madison, MO 65263: Animal Call
Monroe Road 645, Santa Fe, MO 65282: Animal Call
Monroe Road 436, Paris, MO 65275: Animal Call
PUTNAM TIRE PARIS MO: Building Check
E LOCUST PARIS MO: Investigation
Monroe Road 579, Stoutsville, MO 65283: Animal Call
10/25
1/4 Mile West of Route N on Hwy 24: Motorist Assist
East Dover Street Monroe City MO 63456: Paper Service
West Dover Street, Monroe City, MO 63456: Paper Service
Lawn St Monroe City, MO 63456: Paper Service
Chowning St Madison, MO 65263: Follow-Up Investigation
Lawn St Monroe City, MO 63456: Paper Service
South Oak St Monroe City, MO 63456: Paper Service
Hwy 15/Hwy D Paris, MO 65275: Traffic Stop
Cemetery St Holliday, MO 65258: Foot Patrol
Main St/McBride St Paris, MO 65275: Traffic Stop
Agnew Funeral Home Paris, MO 65275: Funeral Detail
Highway 24, just west of State Highway AA, Holliday, MO 65258: Traffic Stop
North Main, Paris, MO 65275: Warrant Service
10/24
HWY 24 near Monroe Road 1033, Madison, MO 65263: Traffic Stop
North West Corner of Fairview Street and North Street Paris MO 65275: Car check
Promenade Street and Halleck Street Moberly MO 65270: Assist Other Agency
Monroe Road 235, Paris, MO 65275: Suicidal subject (R)
MONROE ROAD 1101 MADISON, MO 65263: MVC-Non Injury (R)
HWY A HOLLIDAY, MO 65258: Investigation
MONROE ROAD 226 HOLLIDAY, MO 65258: Information
Hwy 24 and County Road 1137 Madison Mo 65263: Motorist Assist
