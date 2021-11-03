10/30

Fun Akers Campground Stoutsville MO, 65283: Disturbance Noise

HWY 24 EASTBOUND FROM ROUTE C MOBERLY, MO: Pursuit (R)

RT M, Middle Grove School Madison MO 65263: Building Check

EAST CALDWELL AT MARKET STREET PARIS, MO 65275: Traffic Stop

EAST DOVER STREET MONROE CITY, MO 63456: Disturbance (All Others)

MONROE ROAD 779 MEXICO, MO 65265: Check the welfare

South Locust St Monroe City, MO 63456: Paper Service

FIRST STREET MONROE CITY, MO 63456: Paper Service

Hwy 24/Monroe Road 496 Stoutsville, MO 65283: Car check

Main St Paris, MO 65275: Escort

HWY 15 South of HWY KK Paris MO 65275: MVC-Non Injury (R)

Hwy 154, Paris MO 65258: MVC-Injury

10/29

Main St, Holliday MO 65258: Car check

Hwy 24 / 2nd Bridge East of Paris: Motorist Assist

MAIN AND MARION PARIS MO: Traffic Control

NORTH MAIN STREET PARIS, MO: 65275 Citizen Contact

MONROE ROAD 647 SANTA FE, MO: Paper Service

10/28

Park St/Main St Monroe City, MO 63456: MVC-Non Injury (R)

Chowning, Madison, MO 65263: Follow-Up Investigation

Paris License Bureau Paris, MO 65275: Follow-Up Investigation

Hwy CC/Hwy FF Hunnewell, MO 63443: Car check

Business Hwy 24/Cleveland St Paris, MO 65275: Traffic Stop

Monroe Road 647 Santa Fe, MO 65282: Check the welfare

Paris Elementary, Paris, MO 65275: Disturbance (All Others)

Fox Street, Paris, MO 65275: Warrant Service

Monroe Road 715 Paris MO 65275: Assist Other Agency

10/27

County Road 819 and County Road 870: Information

WEST CLEVLAND AND MAIN MONROE CITY, MO 63456: Traffic Stop

HWY A HOLLIDAY, MO 65258: Assault in progress (R)

HWY 15 NEAR LAKE VILLAGE PARIS, MO 65275: Traffic Stop

MONROE ROAD 200 PARIS, MO 65275: Follow-Up Investigation

Business Highway 24, in front of the High School, Paris, MO 65275: Traffic Stop

Paris High School, Paris, MO 65275: Follow-Up Investigation

MONROE ROAD 647 SANTE FE, MO 65262: Citizen Contact

Hwy 24 and County Road 1033 Madison MO 65263: Traffic Stop

10/26

Monroe Road 1133, Madison, MO 65263: Animal Call

Monroe Road 645, Santa Fe, MO 65282: Animal Call

Monroe Road 436, Paris, MO 65275: Animal Call

PUTNAM TIRE PARIS MO: Building Check

E LOCUST PARIS MO: Investigation

Monroe Road 579, Stoutsville, MO 65283: Animal Call

10/25

1/4 Mile West of Route N on Hwy 24: Motorist Assist

East Dover Street Monroe City MO 63456: Paper Service

West Dover Street, Monroe City, MO 63456: Paper Service

Lawn St Monroe City, MO 63456: Paper Service

Chowning St Madison, MO 65263: Follow-Up Investigation

Lawn St Monroe City, MO 63456: Paper Service

South Oak St Monroe City, MO 63456: Paper Service

Hwy 15/Hwy D Paris, MO 65275: Traffic Stop

Cemetery St Holliday, MO 65258: Foot Patrol

Main St/McBride St Paris, MO 65275: Traffic Stop

Agnew Funeral Home Paris, MO 65275: Funeral Detail

Highway 24, just west of State Highway AA, Holliday, MO 65258: Traffic Stop

North Main, Paris, MO 65275: Warrant Service

10/24

HWY 24 near Monroe Road 1033, Madison, MO 65263: Traffic Stop

HWY 24 near Monroe Road 1033, Madison, MO 65263: Traffic Stop

HWY 24 near Monroe Road 1033, Madison, MO 65263: Traffic Stop

North West Corner of Fairview Street and North Street Paris MO 65275: Car check

Promenade Street and Halleck Street Moberly MO 65270: Assist Other Agency

Monroe Road 235, Paris, MO 65275: Suicidal subject (R)

MONROE ROAD 1101 MADISON, MO 65263: MVC-Non Injury (R)

HWY A HOLLIDAY, MO 65258: Investigation

MONROE ROAD 226 HOLLIDAY, MO 65258: Information

Hwy 24 and County Road 1137 Madison Mo 65263: Motorist Assist

