10/2
BUS 24 Paris MO 65275: Motorist Assist
PARIS POUND PARIS, MO 65275: Animal Call
24 JUST W OF HWY HH STOUTSVILLE, MO 65283: Traffic Stop
HWY 24 JUST W OF HWY 15 PARIS, MO 65275: Traffic Stop
24 NEAR WHEELERS PARIS, MO 65275: Traffic Stop
Hwy 154 Eastbound from Paris Paris, MO 65275: C and I Driving
HEY 24 AT HWY 15 PARIS, MO 65275: Traffic Stop
15 and 24 Paris, MO 65275: Traffic Stop
N Main Madison, MO 65263: Animal Call
Hwy CC, Holliday MO 65258: Animal Call
10/1
Monroe County, MO: Suicidal subject (R)
HWY 24 near Route C, Holliday, MO 65258: C and I Driving
Alliant Bank Madison, MO 65263: Burglary Building (R)
Smith street Paris, Mo: Animal Call
Hwy 24 at Wheelers Paris, MO 65275: Traffic Stop
Fairview Street APT 3 Paris, MO 65275: Check the welfare
Hwy 154 County line Perry, Mo: Information
Monroe 381 just off of Hwy 24 Monroe City, MO 63456: Traffic Stop
Lawn street Monroe City, Mo: Paper Service
E Dover street Monroe City, Mo: Paper Service
Metal Craft 2nd Street Monroe City, Mo: Paper Service
Potterfield Trucking by county line Monroe City, Mo: Paper Service
Monroe City School Monroe City, Mo: Paper Service
Budget Inn Motel Monroe City, Mo: Paper Service
S seminary paris, Mo: Animal Call
HWY 154, Stoutsville, MO 65283: Follow-Up Investigation
Paris High School Paper Service
9/30
Rock Road, Paris, MO 65275: Information
Fairgrounds Paris, Mo 65275: Animal Call
Rock Road, Paris, Mo 65275: Check the welfare
S. Fairview apt 3C Paris, Mo: 911 Transfer
Hwy 24 west of Madison, Mo: C and I Driving
North main Paris, Mo: Training
W COOPER MADISON MO 65263: Check the welfare
S Seminary Paris, MO 65275: Animal Call
HWY 36 Eastbound just past Shelby County Line Assist Other Agency
9/29
Main Street near Melissa Realtor, Paris, MO 65275: Traffic Stop
Monroe Road 857 and County Road 225 Paris MO 65275: Trespassing
Dollar General Paris, MO 65275: Animal Call
HWY U Stoutsville, MO 65283: Animal Call
Main Street Paris, MO 65275: Animal Call
E Marion ST Paris, MO 65275: Animal Call
9/28
Paris, MO 65275: Funeral Detail
Hwy 15 South of Paris, Mo: Check the welfare
MONROE COUNTY SHERIFF PARIS MO 65275: Animal Call
Hwy 24 paris, mo 2 miles east of 15 Motorist Assist
Middle Grove School, Middle Grove, MO 65270: Information
9/27
North Stella Street Apt C, Madison, MO 65263: Disturbance (All Others)
Fairview Apt. C3, Paris, MO, 65275: Check the welfare
Fairview Apt. C3, Paris, MO, 65275: Check the welfare
Gypsy Row Lot # 5 Monroe City MO 63456: Paper Service
Casey's Paris Mo 65275: Follow-Up Investigation
Monroe Road 575 Animal Call
Rt. HH just South of HWY 24, Monroe City, MO 63456: Abandoned Vehicle
Cooper Paris, Mo: Animal Call
CASEY'S PARIS MO: Traffic Stop
HWY 15 South near Monroe Road 756, Paris, MO 65275: MVC-Non Injury (R)
9/26
Monroe Road 710, Jackson-Township, MO: Harassment
HWY 24 near Spur 15, Paris, MO 65275: Traffic Stop