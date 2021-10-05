10/2

BUS 24 Paris MO 65275: Motorist Assist

PARIS POUND PARIS, MO 65275: Animal Call

24 JUST W OF HWY HH STOUTSVILLE, MO 65283: Traffic Stop

HWY 24 JUST W OF HWY 15 PARIS, MO 65275: Traffic Stop

24 NEAR WHEELERS PARIS, MO 65275: Traffic Stop

Hwy 154 Eastbound from Paris Paris, MO 65275: C and I Driving

HEY 24 AT HWY 15 PARIS, MO 65275: Traffic Stop

15 and 24 Paris, MO 65275: Traffic Stop

N Main Madison, MO 65263: Animal Call

Hwy CC, Holliday MO 65258: Animal Call

10/1

Monroe County, MO: Suicidal subject (R)

HWY 24 near Route C, Holliday, MO 65258: C and I Driving

Alliant Bank Madison, MO 65263: Burglary Building (R)

Smith street Paris, Mo: Animal Call

Hwy 24 at Wheelers Paris, MO 65275: Traffic Stop

Fairview Street APT 3 Paris, MO 65275: Check the welfare

Hwy 154 County line Perry, Mo: Information

Monroe 381 just off of Hwy 24 Monroe City, MO 63456: Traffic Stop

Lawn street Monroe City, Mo: Paper Service

E Dover street Monroe City, Mo: Paper Service

Metal Craft 2nd Street Monroe City, Mo: Paper Service

Potterfield Trucking by county line Monroe City, Mo: Paper Service

Monroe City School Monroe City, Mo: Paper Service

Budget Inn Motel Monroe City, Mo: Paper Service

S seminary paris, Mo: Animal Call

HWY 154, Stoutsville, MO 65283: Follow-Up Investigation

Paris High School Paper Service

9/30

Rock Road, Paris, MO 65275: Information

Fairgrounds Paris, Mo 65275: Animal Call

Rock Road, Paris, Mo 65275: Check the welfare

S. Fairview apt 3C Paris, Mo: 911 Transfer

Hwy 24 west of Madison, Mo: C and I Driving

North main Paris, Mo: Training

W COOPER MADISON MO 65263: Check the welfare

S Seminary Paris, MO 65275: Animal Call

HWY 36 Eastbound just past Shelby County Line Assist Other Agency

9/29

Main Street near Melissa Realtor, Paris, MO 65275: Traffic Stop

Monroe Road 857 and County Road 225 Paris MO 65275: Trespassing

Dollar General Paris, MO 65275: Animal Call

HWY U Stoutsville, MO 65283: Animal Call

Main Street Paris, MO 65275: Animal Call

E Marion ST Paris, MO 65275: Animal Call

9/28

Paris, MO 65275: Funeral Detail

Hwy 15 South of Paris, Mo: Check the welfare

MONROE COUNTY SHERIFF PARIS MO 65275: Animal Call

Hwy 24 paris, mo 2 miles east of 15 Motorist Assist

Middle Grove School, Middle Grove, MO 65270: Information

9/27

North Stella Street Apt C, Madison, MO 65263: Disturbance (All Others)

Fairview Apt. C3, Paris, MO, 65275: Check the welfare

Fairview Apt. C3, Paris, MO, 65275: Check the welfare

Gypsy Row Lot # 5 Monroe City MO 63456: Paper Service

Casey's Paris Mo 65275: Follow-Up Investigation

Monroe Road 575 Animal Call

Rt. HH just South of HWY 24, Monroe City, MO 63456: Abandoned Vehicle

Cooper Paris, Mo: Animal Call

CASEY'S PARIS MO: Traffic Stop

HWY 15 South near Monroe Road 756, Paris, MO 65275: MVC-Non Injury (R)

9/26

Monroe Road 710, Jackson-Township, MO: Harassment

HWY 24 near Spur 15, Paris, MO 65275: Traffic Stop

Recommended for you