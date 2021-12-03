11/27

Monroe Road 343 Paris, MO 65275: Warrant Service

HWY 24 W. OF the tracks Madison MO 65263: Traffic Stop

HWY 24 AT SPUR HWY 15 PARIS, MO 65275: Pursuit (R)

HIGHWAY 151 NORTH, NEAR S-CURVE MADISON, MO 65263: Motorist Assist

JEFFERSON STREET AT MARION STREET MADISON, MO 65263: Traffic Stop

216 EAST DOVER MONROE CITY, MO 63456: Paper Service

HWY 24 AT HWY 107 STOUTSVILLE, MO 65283: Traffic Stop

HWY 24 AT BUS HWY 24 PARIS, MO 65275: Traffic Stop

11/26

Walnut / Caldwell, Paris Mo 65275: Traffic Stop

Middle Grove School Building: Check

Hwy 24 / W. of Madison: Traffic Stop

Hwy 151 / West St., Madison MO 65263: Traffic Stop

HWY 24 AND STODDARD MONROE CITY MO: Traffic Stop

HIGHWAY 24, EAST OF HIGHWAY 15 PARIS, MO 65275: Traffic Stop

HWY 24 AND OTTER CREEK BRIDGE STOUTSVILLE MO: Traffic Stop

HWY 24 AND HWY 15 PARIS MO: Traffic Stop

11/25

MONROE ROAD 1114 MADISON MO: Disturbance Noise

HWY 24 AND MONROE ROAD 934 MADISON MO: Traffic Stop

HWY 24 AT MONROE ROAD 381 MONROE CITY, MO 63456: Traffic Stop

11/24

Audrain Road 173: Follow-Up Investigation

11/23

Paris High School, Paris, MO 65275: Public Service

Block Washington Street Madison MO 65263: Warrant Service

Monroe Road 1010, Madison, MO 65263: Suicidal subject (R)

BLOCK OF BODINE PARIS, MO 65275: Investigation

HWY O SANTA FE, MO 65282: Paper Service

HWY U RR TRACKS NEAR 24 PARIS, MO 65275: Traffic Hazard

HWY 24 JUST W OF WHEELERS AUCTION PARIS, MO 65275: MVC-Non Injury (R)

11/22

Monroe Road 645 Santa Fe, MO: Check the welfare

Madison School, Madison, MO 65263: Public Service

501 McMurry Street Paris, MO 65275: Check the welfare

11/21

Saint Elmo Street Paris MO 65275: MVC-Non Injury (R)

North Main Paris MO 65275: Paper Service

West Monroe Street Paris MO 65275: Harassment

PARIS CITY HALL PARIS MO: Traffic Stop

MONROE COUNTY COURTHOUSE PARIS MO: Child Custody

Highway 24, Paris, MO 65275: Motorist Assist

Hwy 24 / Hwy 15 Spur, Paris MO 65275: Traffic Stop

