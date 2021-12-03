11/27
Monroe Road 343 Paris, MO 65275: Warrant Service
HWY 24 W. OF the tracks Madison MO 65263: Traffic Stop
HWY 24 AT SPUR HWY 15 PARIS, MO 65275: Pursuit (R)
HIGHWAY 151 NORTH, NEAR S-CURVE MADISON, MO 65263: Motorist Assist
JEFFERSON STREET AT MARION STREET MADISON, MO 65263: Traffic Stop
216 EAST DOVER MONROE CITY, MO 63456: Paper Service
HWY 24 AT HWY 107 STOUTSVILLE, MO 65283: Traffic Stop
HWY 24 AT BUS HWY 24 PARIS, MO 65275: Traffic Stop
11/26
Walnut / Caldwell, Paris Mo 65275: Traffic Stop
Middle Grove School Building: Check
Hwy 24 / W. of Madison: Traffic Stop
Hwy 151 / West St., Madison MO 65263: Traffic Stop
HWY 24 AND STODDARD MONROE CITY MO: Traffic Stop
HIGHWAY 24, EAST OF HIGHWAY 15 PARIS, MO 65275: Traffic Stop
HWY 24 AND OTTER CREEK BRIDGE STOUTSVILLE MO: Traffic Stop
HWY 24 AND HWY 15 PARIS MO: Traffic Stop
11/25
MONROE ROAD 1114 MADISON MO: Disturbance Noise
HWY 24 AND MONROE ROAD 934 MADISON MO: Traffic Stop
HWY 24 AT MONROE ROAD 381 MONROE CITY, MO 63456: Traffic Stop
11/24
Audrain Road 173: Follow-Up Investigation
11/23
Paris High School, Paris, MO 65275: Public Service
Block Washington Street Madison MO 65263: Warrant Service
Monroe Road 1010, Madison, MO 65263: Suicidal subject (R)
BLOCK OF BODINE PARIS, MO 65275: Investigation
HWY O SANTA FE, MO 65282: Paper Service
HWY U RR TRACKS NEAR 24 PARIS, MO 65275: Traffic Hazard
HWY 24 JUST W OF WHEELERS AUCTION PARIS, MO 65275: MVC-Non Injury (R)
11/22
Monroe Road 645 Santa Fe, MO: Check the welfare
Madison School, Madison, MO 65263: Public Service
501 McMurry Street Paris, MO 65275: Check the welfare
11/21
Saint Elmo Street Paris MO 65275: MVC-Non Injury (R)
North Main Paris MO 65275: Paper Service
West Monroe Street Paris MO 65275: Harassment
PARIS CITY HALL PARIS MO: Traffic Stop
MONROE COUNTY COURTHOUSE PARIS MO: Child Custody
Highway 24, Paris, MO 65275: Motorist Assist
Hwy 24 / Hwy 15 Spur, Paris MO 65275: Traffic Stop
