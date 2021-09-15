9/11
Route U, Stoutsville, MO 65283: Disturbance (All Others)
HWY 24 near Spur 15, Paris, MO 65275: Traffic Stop
East Bound Towards Monroe City, Monroe City MO 63456: Juvenile Call, Suspicious Activity
Madison, MO 65263: Information
South Oak Monroe City MO 63456: Assist other agency
Hwy 24 eastbound 1 mile east of Hwy 15 Paris, MO 65272: Check the welfare
Casey's Paris, MO 63456: Building Check
9/10
East Campground, Indian Creek, Monroe City MO 63456: 911 Misuse
HWY 154 east of 785 Paris MO 65275: Traffic Stop
Hwy 24 West of Super Feed Store: Traffic Stop
Buzzards Roost Florida MO: Citizen Contact
Hwy 24 East Of County Road 817: Traffic Stop
Highway 24, near State Highway U, Stoutsville, MO 65283: Traffic Stop
Hwy 24 Westbound Near Hwy HH Paris, MO 65275: C and I Driving
Rocky Hollow, just off Monroe Road 214, Monroe City, MO 63456: Car check
9/9
Hwy 24 and West Of Route U Stoutsville MO 65283: Traffic Stop
Hwy 24 and Route V Monroe City MO 63456: Traffic Stop
Hwy 24 and Route U Stoutsville MO 65283: Traffic Stop
Hwy 24 East Of Route U Stoutsville MO 65283: Traffic Stop
Mcmurry St Paris, MO 63456: Suspicious Person
Main and Caldwell Paris, MO 65275: Traffic Stop
Lee County Jail: Iowa Prisoner Transport
Highway 24 & 36, Monroe City, MO 63456: MVC-Injury
9/8
Mile Marker D near Indian Creek Marina: Vessel - Stranded
HWY 24 East of HWY U Stoutsville MO 65283: Traffic Stop
HWY 24 at Goss: Motorist Assist
HWY V SANTE FE 65282: Paper Service
Route D Sante Fe 65282: C and I Driving
Monroe Road 881 Paris MO 65275: Paper Service
HWY 24 west of HWY V Stoutsville MO 65283: Traffic Stop
HWY 24/HWY 107 Stoutsville MO 65283: Traffic Stop
Hwy 24 WB, Monroe City, MO 63456: Disturbance Vehicle
Randolph County Jail Huntsville, MO 65270: Prisoner Transport
W. Caldwell, Paris, MO: Animal Call
Bryan Street Paris MO 65275: Check the welfare
9/7
West Monroe Street, Paris, MO 65275: Information
Highway 24, West of Highway V Stoutsville, MO 65283: Traffic Stop
HWY 24 east of HWY 15 Paris MO 65275: Traffic Stop
Highway 24/Highway 15 Paris, MO 65275: Traffic Stop
Main and Adams Street MOnroe City MO 63456: Traffic Stop
Madison MO 65263: Information
Monroe Road 450 Paris Mo 65275: Paper Service
Paris City Hall Paris, MO 65275: Information
Cleveland and McMurry Paris, MO 65275: Traffic Stop
Paris Senior Center Paris, MO 63456: Paper Service
W Monroe Monroe City, MO 63456: Information
W. Monroe, Paris, MO 65275: Paper Service
Highway 24 West of Wheelers Auction Animal Call
HWY 24 just East of Business 24, Paris, MO 65275 Traffic Stop
9/6
Monroe Road 226, Holiday, MO 65258 Assault (R)
Monroe Road 328 Stoutsville MO 65283 Check the welfare
HWY 24 at HWY HH Monroe City MO 63456 Traffic Stop
HWY 24 just East of HWY 107, Stoutsville, MO 65283 Traffic Stop
HWY 24 AND BUS 24 PARIS MO Animal Call
S WEST ST MADISON MO Fuel Drive Off (R)
9/5
Hwy HH, Monroe City MO 63456 C and I Driving
Hwy 24 / Monroe Road 467, Stoutsville MO 65283 Traffic Stop
HWY 24 / Monroe Road 457, Stoutsville MO 65283 Traffic Stop
Monroe County, multiple coordinates. Suicidal subject (R)
HWY 24 AT MONROE ROAD 217 HOLLIDAY, MO 65258 Traffic Stop
Highway N, Monroe City, MO 63456 Alarm - General
Hwy 24 west of Ambulance shed, Paris, MO 65275 Traffic Stop