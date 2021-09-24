9/18

C&H Storage, Paris MO 65275: Suspicious Vehicle

E Hickory Street Paris MO 65275: Disturbance (All Others)

625 Bryan AVE Paris MO 65275: Animal Call

Business Hwy 24 / Rock Road, Paris MO 65275: Traffic Stop

West Olive, Madison, MO 65263: Paper Service

Route E, Perry, MO 63462: Paper Service

Hwy 24 / MR 397: Traffic Stop

Old AT&T Bunker, 22225 Route M, Paris, MO 65275: Suspicious Activity

First Street, Monroe City, MO 63456: Paper Service

Second Street, Monroe City, MO 63456: Paper Service

East Catherine St, Monroe City, MO 63456: Paper Service

20652 Monroe Road 1137 Madison, MO 65263: Follow-Up Investigation

Madison, MO 63456: Animal Call

North Main Street, Madison, MO 65263: Paper Service

Monroe Road 450: Paper Service

ROUTE E PARIS MO: Paper Service

HWY 154 PARIS MO: Traffic Stop

HWY 15 AND HWY 154 PARIS MO: Traffic Stop

9/17

HWY 24 east of HWY 107: MVC-Non Injury (R)

Fairgrounds, Paris MO 65275: Car check

Main St. / Marion St., Paris MO 65275: Traffic Stop

Lynn St, Paris, MO 65275: Paper Service

BUSINESS 24 AND 154 PARIS, MO 65275: Traffic Stop

Monroe Manor Cottages, Paris, MO 65275: Paper Service

W Marion Madison, MO 65263: Paper Service

Monroe Road 1137 Madison, MO 65263: Traffic Hazard

Randolph County Jail to FRDC: Prisoner Transport

Audrain County Jail, Littleby Road, Mexico, MO 65265: Prisoner Transport

HWY 24 EAST OF MADISON MO: C and I Driving

SOUTH MAIN STREET AT RUBY STREET PARIS, MO 65275: Traffic Stop

HWY 24 west of Madison MO 65263: Citizen Contact

HWY 24 / Ambulance Base, Paris MO 65275: Traffic Stop

9/16

HWY 24 Monroe Road 208 Paris MO 65275: Traffic Stop

HWY 24 at Monroe City Airport Monroe City MO 63456: C and I Driving

Paris National Bank, Paris, MO 65275: Information

HWY 154 near 107 Stoutsville MO 65283: Traffic Stop

HWY 24 and Monroe Road 370, Monroe City, MO 63456: Traffic Stop

HWY 154 and Monroe Road 425: Traffic Stop

Monroe Road 1117 Madison MO 65263: Alarm - General

Main street city limits Paris, Mo: Traffic Stop

Hwy M Middle Grove, MO: Animal Call

Rock Road Paris, MO: Check the welfare

Basket and East Locust St Paris, MO: 65275 Traffic Stop

Widow Lane, Monroe City, MO 63456: Citizen Contact

HWY 24 East of Madison: MVC-Non Injury (R)

West Marion Street, Madison, MO 65263: C and I Driving

9/15

HWY 24 just East of Rt. A, Madison, MO 65263: Traffic Stop

HWY 24 at Four-way in Madison, MO 65263: Traffic Stop

HWY 24 and Monroe Road 1073, Madison, MO 65263: Traffic Stop

HWY 24 near Monroe Road 1073, Madison, MO 65263: Traffic Stop

Fox Street Paris Mo 65275: Disturbance (All Others)

HWY 24 East of HWY 24/HWY 15 Intersection, Paris, MO 65275: Traffic Stop

Hwy 24 and C Holiday, MO 65258: Motorist Assist

Hannibal clinic Monroe city, MO: Prisoner Transport

Abels Paris, MO 65175: Warrant Service

WEST CALDWELL PARIS, MO 65275: Check the welfare

HWY 24 near Monroe Road 1033, Madison, MO 65263: Traffic Stop

9/14

HWY 24 near EMS District, Paris, MO 65275: Traffic Stop

HWY 24 and Monroe Road 208: Traffic Stop

HWY 24 near EMS District, Paris, MO 65275: Traffic Stop

Monroe Road 160 Madison 65263: Assist Other Agency

Hwy 24 2 miles W of Madison Madison, MO 65263: Traffic Stop

Monroe road 645 Sante Fe, MO 65282: 911 Open Line

Hannibal clinic Monroe city, mo 63456: Prisoner Transport

Cemetery Street, Holliday, MO 65258: Burglary Building (R)

Monroe Road 1191, Madison, MO 65263: Trespassing

Monroe Road 1191, Madison, MO 65263: Trespassing

9/13

South Chestnut, Monroe City, MO 63456: Paper Service

Paris Fairgrounds Paris MO 65275: Animal Call

HWY 24 W of Hwy U Paris, Mo 65275: Traffic Stop

Widow Lane Monroe City, MO 63456: Paper Service

Widow Ln Monroe City, MO 63456: Paper Service

West Summer St Monroe City, MO 63456: Paper Service

S. main Apt C Monroe City, MO 63456: Paper Service

Lawn street Monroe City MO 63456: Paper Service

S Monroe Monroe City, MO 63456: Paper Service

2nd Street Monroe City, MO 63456: Paper Service

Catherine St Monroe City, MO 63456: Paper Service

Chestnut Monroe City, MO 63456: Paper Service

Monroe City MO 63456: Paper Service

Hwy 24, Monroe City: Traffic Stop

Hwy 24 W of 107 Stoutsville, MO 65283: Abandoned Vehicle

Hwy V Hunnewell, MO 63443: Follow-Up Investigation

Paris Elementary School Paris, MO 65275: Animal Call

DR Yagers Office Monroe City, MO 63456: Prisoner Transport

Fox Street, Paris, MO 65275: Disturbance Vehicle

Monroe Road 146, Holliday, MO 65258: Assist Other Agency

Hwy FF Stoutsville, MO 65283: Assault Family Violence (R)

W Locust Paris, MO 65275: Animal Call

Monroe Road 1191, Madison, MO 65263: Suspicious Vehicle

