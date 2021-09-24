9/18
C&H Storage, Paris MO 65275: Suspicious Vehicle
E Hickory Street Paris MO 65275: Disturbance (All Others)
625 Bryan AVE Paris MO 65275: Animal Call
Business Hwy 24 / Rock Road, Paris MO 65275: Traffic Stop
West Olive, Madison, MO 65263: Paper Service
Route E, Perry, MO 63462: Paper Service
Hwy 24 / MR 397: Traffic Stop
Old AT&T Bunker, 22225 Route M, Paris, MO 65275: Suspicious Activity
First Street, Monroe City, MO 63456: Paper Service
Second Street, Monroe City, MO 63456: Paper Service
East Catherine St, Monroe City, MO 63456: Paper Service
20652 Monroe Road 1137 Madison, MO 65263: Follow-Up Investigation
Madison, MO 63456: Animal Call
North Main Street, Madison, MO 65263: Paper Service
Monroe Road 450: Paper Service
ROUTE E PARIS MO: Paper Service
HWY 154 PARIS MO: Traffic Stop
HWY 15 AND HWY 154 PARIS MO: Traffic Stop
9/17
HWY 24 east of HWY 107: MVC-Non Injury (R)
Fairgrounds, Paris MO 65275: Car check
Main St. / Marion St., Paris MO 65275: Traffic Stop
Lynn St, Paris, MO 65275: Paper Service
BUSINESS 24 AND 154 PARIS, MO 65275: Traffic Stop
Monroe Manor Cottages, Paris, MO 65275: Paper Service
W Marion Madison, MO 65263: Paper Service
Monroe Road 1137 Madison, MO 65263: Traffic Hazard
Randolph County Jail to FRDC: Prisoner Transport
Audrain County Jail, Littleby Road, Mexico, MO 65265: Prisoner Transport
HWY 24 EAST OF MADISON MO: C and I Driving
SOUTH MAIN STREET AT RUBY STREET PARIS, MO 65275: Traffic Stop
HWY 24 west of Madison MO 65263: Citizen Contact
HWY 24 / Ambulance Base, Paris MO 65275: Traffic Stop
9/16
HWY 24 Monroe Road 208 Paris MO 65275: Traffic Stop
HWY 24 at Monroe City Airport Monroe City MO 63456: C and I Driving
Paris National Bank, Paris, MO 65275: Information
HWY 154 near 107 Stoutsville MO 65283: Traffic Stop
HWY 24 and Monroe Road 370, Monroe City, MO 63456: Traffic Stop
HWY 154 and Monroe Road 425: Traffic Stop
Monroe Road 1117 Madison MO 65263: Alarm - General
Main street city limits Paris, Mo: Traffic Stop
Hwy M Middle Grove, MO: Animal Call
Rock Road Paris, MO: Check the welfare
Basket and East Locust St Paris, MO: 65275 Traffic Stop
Widow Lane, Monroe City, MO 63456: Citizen Contact
HWY 24 East of Madison: MVC-Non Injury (R)
West Marion Street, Madison, MO 65263: C and I Driving
9/15
HWY 24 just East of Rt. A, Madison, MO 65263: Traffic Stop
HWY 24 at Four-way in Madison, MO 65263: Traffic Stop
HWY 24 and Monroe Road 1073, Madison, MO 65263: Traffic Stop
HWY 24 near Monroe Road 1073, Madison, MO 65263: Traffic Stop
Fox Street Paris Mo 65275: Disturbance (All Others)
HWY 24 East of HWY 24/HWY 15 Intersection, Paris, MO 65275: Traffic Stop
Hwy 24 and C Holiday, MO 65258: Motorist Assist
Hannibal clinic Monroe city, MO: Prisoner Transport
Abels Paris, MO 65175: Warrant Service
WEST CALDWELL PARIS, MO 65275: Check the welfare
HWY 24 near Monroe Road 1033, Madison, MO 65263: Traffic Stop
9/14
HWY 24 near EMS District, Paris, MO 65275: Traffic Stop
HWY 24 and Monroe Road 208: Traffic Stop
HWY 24 near EMS District, Paris, MO 65275: Traffic Stop
Monroe Road 160 Madison 65263: Assist Other Agency
Hwy 24 2 miles W of Madison Madison, MO 65263: Traffic Stop
Monroe road 645 Sante Fe, MO 65282: 911 Open Line
Hannibal clinic Monroe city, mo 63456: Prisoner Transport
Cemetery Street, Holliday, MO 65258: Burglary Building (R)
Monroe Road 1191, Madison, MO 65263: Trespassing
Monroe Road 1191, Madison, MO 65263: Trespassing
9/13
South Chestnut, Monroe City, MO 63456: Paper Service
Paris Fairgrounds Paris MO 65275: Animal Call
HWY 24 W of Hwy U Paris, Mo 65275: Traffic Stop
Widow Lane Monroe City, MO 63456: Paper Service
Widow Ln Monroe City, MO 63456: Paper Service
West Summer St Monroe City, MO 63456: Paper Service
S. main Apt C Monroe City, MO 63456: Paper Service
Lawn street Monroe City MO 63456: Paper Service
S Monroe Monroe City, MO 63456: Paper Service
2nd Street Monroe City, MO 63456: Paper Service
Catherine St Monroe City, MO 63456: Paper Service
Chestnut Monroe City, MO 63456: Paper Service
Monroe City MO 63456: Paper Service
Hwy 24, Monroe City: Traffic Stop
Hwy 24 W of 107 Stoutsville, MO 65283: Abandoned Vehicle
Hwy V Hunnewell, MO 63443: Follow-Up Investigation
Paris Elementary School Paris, MO 65275: Animal Call
DR Yagers Office Monroe City, MO 63456: Prisoner Transport
Fox Street, Paris, MO 65275: Disturbance Vehicle
Monroe Road 146, Holliday, MO 65258: Assist Other Agency
Hwy FF Stoutsville, MO 65283: Assault Family Violence (R)
W Locust Paris, MO 65275: Animal Call
Monroe Road 1191, Madison, MO 65263: Suspicious Vehicle