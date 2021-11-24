11/20
East Cleveland Street Monroe City, MO, 63456: Disturbance (All Others)
Hwy 24 W. of Hwy 15, Paris, MO, 65725: Traffic Stop
Highway 24 and Spur 15 Traffic Stop
HWY 24 AT MONROE ROAD 1043 MADISON, MO, 65263: Traffic Stop
HWY 24 AND MONROE ROAD 1117 MADISON, MO: Traffic Stop
State Highway U, Stoutsville, MO, 65283: Animal Call
11/19
Abel's Monroe City, MO, 63456: Traffic Stop
Ag Building Holliday MO 65258: Car check
Highway 24 and the Ambulance Base Paris MO 65275: Traffic Stop
Highway Z Stoutsville MO 65283: Paper Service
North Main and Washington Street Madison MO 65263: Assist Other Agency
Highway 15, northbound, Paris, MO 65275: C and I Driving
Monroe County Road 239 / Monroe County Road 286 Trespassing
E. Marion St, Paris MO 65275: Unwanted Party (R)
Hwy 24 / W. Hwy 107, Stoutsville MO, 65283: Traffic Stop
State Highway U, near Monroe Road 455, Stoutsville, MO 65283: Trespassing
11/18
Monroe Road 900, Middle Grove, MO: Trespassing
West Locust Street Paris MO, 65275: Check the welfare
Madison High School Madison, Mo 65263: Missing Person-Juvenile (R)
N Main St Paris, MO 65275: Property Damage (R)
SOUTH STREET PARIS,MO 65275: Check the welfare
11/17
Corner of Fourth Street and Tilden Street, Holliday, MO: 65258 Suspicious Person
MAIN STREET NEAR LOCUST PARIS, MO, 65275: Traffic Stop
Hwy 15 (Southbound)/Hwy 24 Paris, MO 65275: C and I Driving
Electric St Paris, MO 65275: Suspicious Activity
NORTH MAIN STREET PARIS, MO 65275: Theft (R)
MONROE COUNTY COURT HOUSE PARIS MO: Traffic Stop
MONREO CITY R-1 HIGH SCHOOL MONROE CITY MO: Bomb Threat (R)
HWY 24 AND OTTER CREEK STOUTSVILLE MO: Motorist Assist
HWY 15 AT HWY M PARIS, MO 65275: Traffic Stop
11/16
CASEY'S PARIS, MO 65275: MVC-Non Injury (R)
WEST SUMMER MONROE CITY, MO 63456: Warrant Service
PROSPERITY LOT 10 MONROE CITY, MO 63456: Warrant Service
MAIN STREET AT LOCUST STREET PARIS, MO 65275 Traffic Stop
MONROE ROAD 985 HOLLIDAY MO Dead Body (R)
HWY 24 JUST E OF RR TRACKS HOLLIDAY, MO 65258 Traffic Stop
11/15
HWY 24 AT Monroe Road 1033 Madison MO 65263: Traffic Stop
MARK TWAIN STATE PARK CAMPGROUND PARIS, MO 65275: Shots Fired (R)
Business Hwy 24 Paris, MO 65275: Alarm - General
11/14
HWY 24 at Spur 15 Paris MO 65275: Traffic Stop
BROOKEVIEW APARTMENTS PARIS, MO 65275: Information
HUNTER'S SAFETY ACCESS #40 PARIS, MO 65275: Suspicious Vehicle
HIGHWAY 24 EAST OF PARIS PARIS, MO 65275: Suspicious Vehicle
