10/16

HWY 15 HWY 24 Paris MO 65275: Motorist Assist

Monroe Road 647, Sante Fe 65282: Information

FAIRVIEW PARIS, MO 65275: Check the welfare

HWY AA AND HWY 15 PARIS, MO 65275: Traffic Stop

W MARION MADISON, MO 65263: Paper Service

HWY 24 W OF 15 SPUR PARIS, MO 65275: Traffic Stop

10/15

East Indian Creek Campground (Ralls Co.), Monroe City MO 63456: Assist Other Agency

HWY 24 just West of HWY 15, Paris, MO, 65275: Assist Other Agency

PARIS FAIRGROUNDS PARIS, MO 65275: Information

N JEFFERSON MADISON, MO 65263: Theft (R)

FAIRVIEW PARIS, MO 65275: Check the welfare

HANNIBAL, MO 63401: Prisoner Transport

CLEAVLAND ST RIGHT IN FRONT OF SCHOOL PARIS, MO 65275: Traffic Stop

Hwy 151 / 1m N of Madison, Madison MO 65263: Motorist Assist

10/14

Main Street Paris Mo 65275: Traffic Stop

Monroe County Road 633 Paris MO 65275: Suicidal subject (R)

Heineke Welding and Hwy 154 Paris MO 65275: Animal Call

Bryan Ave Paris MO 65275: Disturbance (All Others)

MR 633 Santa Fe, MO: Paper Service

PARIS HIGH SCHOOL PARIS, MO 65275: Information

COUNTY STORAGE SHED PARIS, MO 65275: Information

SOUTHBOUND MONROE ROAD 647 SANTA FE, 65282: Stolen Vehicle (R)

FAIRVIEW ST PARIS, MO 65275: Check the welfare

Bus Highway 24 near Highway 24 Paris, MO: C and I Driving

INDIAN CREEK MONROE CITY, MO 63456: Theft (R)

FAIRVIEW APT 3C PARIS, MO 65275: Check the welfare

Paris High School, Paris, MO 65275: Follow-Up Investigation

Hwy 24 and County Road 1033 Madison MO 65263: Traffic Stop

10/12

HWY 15 just north of Rt. KK, Paris, MO 65275: Traffic Stop

1 Mile East of intersection of HWY 24 and HWY W on North Side, Monroe City, MO 63456: Check the welfare

HWY 24 east of Business 24, Paris, MO 65275: Traffic Stop

HWY 151 NEAR OAK GROVE CHURCH MADISON, MO 65263: Suspicious Activity

FRDC FULTON, MO: Prisoner Transport

Randolph County Jail Huntsville, MO 65270: Prisoner Transport

Highway 15 South, near Elk Fork Bridge, Paris, MO 65275: MVC-Non Injury (R)

Bodine Street Paris Mo 65275: Suspicious Activity

10/11

E. Marion. Madison, MO 65263: Disturbance Noise

Monroe Road 1035, Middle Grove, MO: Animal Call

Custom Machine Shop, Highway 15, Paris, MO 65275: Traffic Stop

Abel's Paris MO: Traffic Stop

Indian Creek West Campground, Monroe City, MO 63465: Check the welfare

HWY 24 AND MONROE ROAD 457 STOUTSVILLE MO: MVC-Non Injury (R)

10/10

Hwy 24 and Otter Creek Bridge: Traffic Stop

East of Route V and Hwy 24: Traffic Stop

South Fairview, Paris, MO 65275: Check the welfare

HWY 151 3 MILES SOUTH OF THE MONROE/LINE MADISON, MO 65263: MVC-Non Injury (R)

Fairview Street Paris, MO 65275: Check the welfare

Monroe Road 800, Paris, MO 65275: Suspicious Activity

WATER DISTRICT WEST OF PARIS ON 24 PARIS, MO 65275: Open Door

MONROE ROAD 351 HUNNEWELL, MO 63443: Animal Call

Monroe Road 760 Sante Fe MO 65283: Disturbance Noise

