10/16
HWY 15 HWY 24 Paris MO 65275: Motorist Assist
Monroe Road 647, Sante Fe 65282: Information
FAIRVIEW PARIS, MO 65275: Check the welfare
HWY AA AND HWY 15 PARIS, MO 65275: Traffic Stop
W MARION MADISON, MO 65263: Paper Service
HWY 24 W OF 15 SPUR PARIS, MO 65275: Traffic Stop
10/15
East Indian Creek Campground (Ralls Co.), Monroe City MO 63456: Assist Other Agency
HWY 24 just West of HWY 15, Paris, MO, 65275: Assist Other Agency
PARIS FAIRGROUNDS PARIS, MO 65275: Information
N JEFFERSON MADISON, MO 65263: Theft (R)
FAIRVIEW PARIS, MO 65275: Check the welfare
HANNIBAL, MO 63401: Prisoner Transport
CLEAVLAND ST RIGHT IN FRONT OF SCHOOL PARIS, MO 65275: Traffic Stop
Hwy 151 / 1m N of Madison, Madison MO 65263: Motorist Assist
10/14
Main Street Paris Mo 65275: Traffic Stop
Monroe County Road 633 Paris MO 65275: Suicidal subject (R)
Heineke Welding and Hwy 154 Paris MO 65275: Animal Call
Bryan Ave Paris MO 65275: Disturbance (All Others)
MR 633 Santa Fe, MO: Paper Service
PARIS HIGH SCHOOL PARIS, MO 65275: Information
COUNTY STORAGE SHED PARIS, MO 65275: Information
SOUTHBOUND MONROE ROAD 647 SANTA FE, 65282: Stolen Vehicle (R)
FAIRVIEW ST PARIS, MO 65275: Check the welfare
Bus Highway 24 near Highway 24 Paris, MO: C and I Driving
INDIAN CREEK MONROE CITY, MO 63456: Theft (R)
FAIRVIEW APT 3C PARIS, MO 65275: Check the welfare
Paris High School, Paris, MO 65275: Follow-Up Investigation
Hwy 24 and County Road 1033 Madison MO 65263: Traffic Stop
10/12
HWY 15 just north of Rt. KK, Paris, MO 65275: Traffic Stop
1 Mile East of intersection of HWY 24 and HWY W on North Side, Monroe City, MO 63456: Check the welfare
HWY 24 east of Business 24, Paris, MO 65275: Traffic Stop
HWY 151 NEAR OAK GROVE CHURCH MADISON, MO 65263: Suspicious Activity
FRDC FULTON, MO: Prisoner Transport
Randolph County Jail Huntsville, MO 65270: Prisoner Transport
Highway 15 South, near Elk Fork Bridge, Paris, MO 65275: MVC-Non Injury (R)
Bodine Street Paris Mo 65275: Suspicious Activity
10/11
E. Marion. Madison, MO 65263: Disturbance Noise
Monroe Road 1035, Middle Grove, MO: Animal Call
Custom Machine Shop, Highway 15, Paris, MO 65275: Traffic Stop
Abel's Paris MO: Traffic Stop
Indian Creek West Campground, Monroe City, MO 63465: Check the welfare
HWY 24 AND MONROE ROAD 457 STOUTSVILLE MO: MVC-Non Injury (R)
10/10
Hwy 24 and Otter Creek Bridge: Traffic Stop
East of Route V and Hwy 24: Traffic Stop
South Fairview, Paris, MO 65275: Check the welfare
HWY 151 3 MILES SOUTH OF THE MONROE/LINE MADISON, MO 65263: MVC-Non Injury (R)
Fairview Street Paris, MO 65275: Check the welfare
Monroe Road 800, Paris, MO 65275: Suspicious Activity
WATER DISTRICT WEST OF PARIS ON 24 PARIS, MO 65275: Open Door
MONROE ROAD 351 HUNNEWELL, MO 63443: Animal Call
Monroe Road 760 Sante Fe MO 65283: Disturbance Noise
