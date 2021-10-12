10/9

HWY 24 at the Randolph CO line: Traffic Stop

HWY 24 and Monroe Road 1033, Madison, MO 65263: Traffic Stop

Hwy 24 and County Line: Traffic Stop

HWY 24 at Monroe Road 1033 Madison MO 65263: Traffic Stop

West of Route C on Hwy 24 Holliday MO 65258: Traffic Stop

US HWY 24 East of HWY C Holiday MO 65258: Traffic Stop

Monroe Road 970 Paris MO 65275: Suspicious Activity

Baskett, Paris, MO 65275: Animal Call

MONROE COUNTY SHERIFF PARIS MO: Warrant Service

N MAIN ST PARIS, MO 65275: Indecent Exposure

Monroe Road 800, Paris, MO 65275: Burglary Building (R)

Milk Station on Route Y Middle Grove MO: Suspicious Vehicle

10/8

Hwy 24 and County Road 1085 Madison MO 65263: Traffic Stop

Hwy 24 / Monroe Road 1033, Madison MO 65263: Traffic Stop

Hwy 24 / Wheeler's Auction, Paris MO 65275: Traffic Stop

Hwy 24 West of Business 24, Paris MO 65275: Traffic Stop

Hwy 154 by Elk Fork: Traffic Stop

Fairview Avenue Apt C3 Paris Mo 65275: Check the welfare

Hwy 24 / Monroe Road 817, Holliday Mo 65263: Traffic Stop

1 Mile East of Route A on Hwy 24 Madison MO 65263: Animal Call

DOLLAR GENERAL MADISON, MO 65263: Child Custody

CASEY'S PARIS, MO 65275: MVC-Non Injury (R)

RANDOLPH COUNTY JAIL HUNTSVILLE, MO: Prisoner Transport

Paris High School, Paris, MO 65275: Follow-Up Investigation

RANDOLPH COUNTY JAIL HUNTSVILLE, MO: Prisoner Transport

Cooper Ave, Paris MO 65275: Alarm - General

10/7

Audrain Road 844 Mexico MO 65265: Civil Matter

Highway 24, just west of Hwy U, Stoutsville, MO 65275: Traffic Stop

DFS OFFICE PARIS, MO 65275: Follow-Up Investigation

10/6

West Cooper Madison MO 65263: Warrant Service

HWY 154 AT COUNTY FARM PARIS, MO 65275: Animal Call

MONROE COUNTY SHERIFF PARIS MO: Harassment

NORTH MAIN MADISON, MO 65263: Assist Other Agency

EAST HICKORY PARIS, MO 65275: Animal Call

MONROE COUNTY APEAL PARIS MO: Theft (R)

10/5

Paris City Hall Paris, MO 65275: Meeting

HIGHWAY 24 AND MONROE ROAD 833 PARIS, MO 65275: Traffic Stop

BOONE COUNTY JAIL COLUMBIA, MO: Prisoner Transport

BRYAN AVE PARIS MO: Disturbance (All Others)

Courthouse Paris MO 65275: Animal Call

10/4

HWY 24 at Monroe Road 1033 Madison MO 65263: Traffic Stop

HWY 24 and Monroe Road 1117, Madison, MO 65263: Traffic Stop

HWY 24 at the Ambulance base Paris MO 65275: Traffic Stop

HWY 24 near Spur 15, Paris, MO 65275: Traffic Stop

1 Mile from intersection of Monroe Road 870 and Monroe Road 857, Paris, MO 65275: Animal Call

MAIN AND WASHINGTON MADISON MO: Animal Call

MONROE ROAD 1033 MADISON MO: MVC-Non Injury (R)

10/3

MAIN AND MARION PARIS MO: Check the welfare

PARIS FOOTBALL FIELD CONCESSION STAND PARIS, MO 65275: Building Check

MONROE ROAD 455 PARIS, MO 65275: Abandoned Vehicle

Hwy HH off of Hwy 24 Monroe City, MO 63456: Traffic Hazard

Paris Fair Grounds Paris MO: Suspicious Activity

