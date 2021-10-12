10/9
HWY 24 at the Randolph CO line: Traffic Stop
HWY 24 and Monroe Road 1033, Madison, MO 65263: Traffic Stop
Hwy 24 and County Line: Traffic Stop
HWY 24 at Monroe Road 1033 Madison MO 65263: Traffic Stop
West of Route C on Hwy 24 Holliday MO 65258: Traffic Stop
US HWY 24 East of HWY C Holiday MO 65258: Traffic Stop
Monroe Road 970 Paris MO 65275: Suspicious Activity
Baskett, Paris, MO 65275: Animal Call
MONROE COUNTY SHERIFF PARIS MO: Warrant Service
N MAIN ST PARIS, MO 65275: Indecent Exposure
Monroe Road 800, Paris, MO 65275: Burglary Building (R)
Milk Station on Route Y Middle Grove MO: Suspicious Vehicle
10/8
Hwy 24 and County Road 1085 Madison MO 65263: Traffic Stop
Hwy 24 / Monroe Road 1033, Madison MO 65263: Traffic Stop
Hwy 24 / Wheeler's Auction, Paris MO 65275: Traffic Stop
Hwy 24 West of Business 24, Paris MO 65275: Traffic Stop
Hwy 154 by Elk Fork: Traffic Stop
Fairview Avenue Apt C3 Paris Mo 65275: Check the welfare
Hwy 24 / Monroe Road 817, Holliday Mo 65263: Traffic Stop
1 Mile East of Route A on Hwy 24 Madison MO 65263: Animal Call
DOLLAR GENERAL MADISON, MO 65263: Child Custody
CASEY'S PARIS, MO 65275: MVC-Non Injury (R)
RANDOLPH COUNTY JAIL HUNTSVILLE, MO: Prisoner Transport
Paris High School, Paris, MO 65275: Follow-Up Investigation
RANDOLPH COUNTY JAIL HUNTSVILLE, MO: Prisoner Transport
Cooper Ave, Paris MO 65275: Alarm - General
10/7
Audrain Road 844 Mexico MO 65265: Civil Matter
Highway 24, just west of Hwy U, Stoutsville, MO 65275: Traffic Stop
DFS OFFICE PARIS, MO 65275: Follow-Up Investigation
10/6
West Cooper Madison MO 65263: Warrant Service
HWY 154 AT COUNTY FARM PARIS, MO 65275: Animal Call
MONROE COUNTY SHERIFF PARIS MO: Harassment
NORTH MAIN MADISON, MO 65263: Assist Other Agency
EAST HICKORY PARIS, MO 65275: Animal Call
MONROE COUNTY APEAL PARIS MO: Theft (R)
10/5
Paris City Hall Paris, MO 65275: Meeting
HIGHWAY 24 AND MONROE ROAD 833 PARIS, MO 65275: Traffic Stop
BOONE COUNTY JAIL COLUMBIA, MO: Prisoner Transport
BRYAN AVE PARIS MO: Disturbance (All Others)
Courthouse Paris MO 65275: Animal Call
10/4
HWY 24 at Monroe Road 1033 Madison MO 65263: Traffic Stop
HWY 24 and Monroe Road 1117, Madison, MO 65263: Traffic Stop
HWY 24 at the Ambulance base Paris MO 65275: Traffic Stop
HWY 24 near Spur 15, Paris, MO 65275: Traffic Stop
1 Mile from intersection of Monroe Road 870 and Monroe Road 857, Paris, MO 65275: Animal Call
MAIN AND WASHINGTON MADISON MO: Animal Call
MONROE ROAD 1033 MADISON MO: MVC-Non Injury (R)
10/3
MAIN AND MARION PARIS MO: Check the welfare
PARIS FOOTBALL FIELD CONCESSION STAND PARIS, MO 65275: Building Check
MONROE ROAD 455 PARIS, MO 65275: Abandoned Vehicle
Hwy HH off of Hwy 24 Monroe City, MO 63456: Traffic Hazard
Paris Fair Grounds Paris MO: Suspicious Activity
