9/4

HWY 15 Paris MO 65275: Traffic Stop

Hwy 24 / Seed Building, Madison MO 65263: Traffic Stop

Main street Madison MO 65263: Traffic Stop

Madison High School Parking lot Madison MO: 65263 C and I Driving

HWY 154 AT DRY DOCK PARIS, MO 65275: Traffic Stop

Monroe Road 217, Holliday, MO 65258: Information

Hwy 24 / Monroe Road 473, Stoutsville, MO 65283: Animal Call

HWY 24 AT Hwy 107 Stoutsville, MO 65283: Traffic Stop

HWY 15 AT BUS HWY 24 Paris, MO 65275: Traffic Stop

Fairview APT Paris, MO 65275: 911 Open Line

Fairgrounds, Paris MO 65275: Stolen Vehicle (R)

9/3

Monroe Road 715, Paris MO 65275: Disturbance (All Others)

Monroe County Road 1031 Madison MO 65263: Follow-Up Investigation

E. Marion. Paris, MO 65275: Citizen Contact

Hwy 15 / Hwy 24, Paris, MO 65275: Traffic Stop

Highway 151 North: Traffic Hazard

Transport to Adair Prisoner Transport

Hwy 15, Paris, MO 65275: Follow-Up Investigation

9/2

HWY 24 and Monroe Road 1033, Madison, MO 65263: Traffic Stop

Monroe Road 1006 and Monroe Road 1036: Disturbance (All Others)

Monroe Road 1006 and Monroe Road 1036: Disturbance (All Others)

Casey's Paris MO 65275: Theft (R)

Monroe Road 1033 Madison, MO 63456: Abandoned Vehicle

Audrain County Jail, Mexico Prisoner Transport

9/1

Second Street, Monroe City, MO 63456: Follow-Up Investigation

South Main Street, Paris, MO 65275: Animal Call

West Summer Street, Monroe City, MO 63456: Follow-Up Investigation

Hwy 24 and Route U Stoutsville MO 65283: Traffic Stop

Hwy 24 West of Spur 15: Traffic Stop

South Oak Street Monroe City, MO 63456: Traffic Stop

Hunter Fisher Access, 34 HWY 154 Paris, MO: Car check

Wheeler Auction, PARIS, MO: Follow-Up Investigation

Hwy 24 and Wheelers Auction Paris MO, 65275: Traffic Stop

Hwy 24 and County Road 1033 Madison MO 65263: Traffic Stop

8/31

Industrial and Main Street, Paris, MO 652745: Traffic Stop

Hwy 24 East of Wheelers Auction Paris MO 65275: Traffic Stop

HWY 24 west of Spur 15, Paris, MO 65275: Traffic Stop

HWY 24 and Rt. HH, Monroe City, MO 63456: Abandoned Vehicle

Hwy 24 Mile east of Hwy 15 Paris, MO 65275: Traffic Stop

Highway 24 & V, Stoutsville, MO 65283: Traffic Stop

Monroe Road 581 & 508, Stoutsville, MO 65283: Traffic Stop

Monroe Road 579 Stoutsville, MO 65283: Harassment

Monroe Road 390 Hunnewell, MO 63443: Animal Call

Monroe Road 633, Santa Fe, MO 65282: Suicidal subject (R)

8/30

In front of City Building on Business 24, Paris, MO 65275: Traffic Stop

Walnut Street Paris MO 65275: Paper Service

Monroe Road 390 Hunnewell, MO 63443: Animal Call

Highway 154, Perry, MO 63462: Traffic Stop

Madison School Madison, MO 65263: Follow-Up Investigation

Monroe Road 390 Hunnewell, MO 63443: Assault in progress (R)

HWY AA, Holliday, MO 65258: 911 Open Line

Monroe Paris, MO 65275: ATL/BOLO

Madison Follow-Up Investigation

8/29

Mill Street, Monroe City, MO 63456: Follow-Up Investigation

Hwy 24 and the Hoof Madison MO 65263: Traffic Stop

Hwy N and Monroe Road 584: Motorist Assist

Monroe Road 390 Monroe City, MO 63456: Check the welfare

Monroe Road 246, Paris, MO 65275: Animal Call

North Fork Boat Ramp at Hwy CC: Theft (R)

E. Monroe, Paris, MO 65275: Missing Person-Juvenile (R)

Hwy 24 and Route W Monroe City MO 63456: Traffic Stop

Tags

Recommended for you