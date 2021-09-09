9/4
HWY 15 Paris MO 65275: Traffic Stop
Hwy 24 / Seed Building, Madison MO 65263: Traffic Stop
Main street Madison MO 65263: Traffic Stop
Madison High School Parking lot Madison MO: 65263 C and I Driving
HWY 154 AT DRY DOCK PARIS, MO 65275: Traffic Stop
Monroe Road 217, Holliday, MO 65258: Information
Hwy 24 / Monroe Road 473, Stoutsville, MO 65283: Animal Call
HWY 24 AT Hwy 107 Stoutsville, MO 65283: Traffic Stop
HWY 15 AT BUS HWY 24 Paris, MO 65275: Traffic Stop
Fairview APT Paris, MO 65275: 911 Open Line
Fairgrounds, Paris MO 65275: Stolen Vehicle (R)
9/3
Monroe Road 715, Paris MO 65275: Disturbance (All Others)
Monroe County Road 1031 Madison MO 65263: Follow-Up Investigation
E. Marion. Paris, MO 65275: Citizen Contact
Hwy 15 / Hwy 24, Paris, MO 65275: Traffic Stop
Highway 151 North: Traffic Hazard
Transport to Adair Prisoner Transport
Hwy 15, Paris, MO 65275: Follow-Up Investigation
9/2
HWY 24 and Monroe Road 1033, Madison, MO 65263: Traffic Stop
Monroe Road 1006 and Monroe Road 1036: Disturbance (All Others)
Casey's Paris MO 65275: Theft (R)
Monroe Road 1033 Madison, MO 63456: Abandoned Vehicle
Audrain County Jail, Mexico Prisoner Transport
9/1
Second Street, Monroe City, MO 63456: Follow-Up Investigation
South Main Street, Paris, MO 65275: Animal Call
West Summer Street, Monroe City, MO 63456: Follow-Up Investigation
Hwy 24 and Route U Stoutsville MO 65283: Traffic Stop
Hwy 24 West of Spur 15: Traffic Stop
South Oak Street Monroe City, MO 63456: Traffic Stop
Hunter Fisher Access, 34 HWY 154 Paris, MO: Car check
Wheeler Auction, PARIS, MO: Follow-Up Investigation
Hwy 24 and Wheelers Auction Paris MO, 65275: Traffic Stop
Hwy 24 and County Road 1033 Madison MO 65263: Traffic Stop
8/31
Industrial and Main Street, Paris, MO 652745: Traffic Stop
Hwy 24 East of Wheelers Auction Paris MO 65275: Traffic Stop
HWY 24 west of Spur 15, Paris, MO 65275: Traffic Stop
HWY 24 and Rt. HH, Monroe City, MO 63456: Abandoned Vehicle
Hwy 24 Mile east of Hwy 15 Paris, MO 65275: Traffic Stop
Highway 24 & V, Stoutsville, MO 65283: Traffic Stop
Monroe Road 581 & 508, Stoutsville, MO 65283: Traffic Stop
Monroe Road 579 Stoutsville, MO 65283: Harassment
Monroe Road 390 Hunnewell, MO 63443: Animal Call
Monroe Road 633, Santa Fe, MO 65282: Suicidal subject (R)
8/30
In front of City Building on Business 24, Paris, MO 65275: Traffic Stop
Walnut Street Paris MO 65275: Paper Service
Highway 154, Perry, MO 63462: Traffic Stop
Madison School Madison, MO 65263: Follow-Up Investigation
Monroe Road 390 Hunnewell, MO 63443: Assault in progress (R)
HWY AA, Holliday, MO 65258: 911 Open Line
Monroe Paris, MO 65275: ATL/BOLO
Madison Follow-Up Investigation
8/29
Mill Street, Monroe City, MO 63456: Follow-Up Investigation
Hwy 24 and the Hoof Madison MO 65263: Traffic Stop
Hwy N and Monroe Road 584: Motorist Assist
Monroe Road 390 Monroe City, MO 63456: Check the welfare
Monroe Road 246, Paris, MO 65275: Animal Call
North Fork Boat Ramp at Hwy CC: Theft (R)
E. Monroe, Paris, MO 65275: Missing Person-Juvenile (R)
Hwy 24 and Route W Monroe City MO 63456: Traffic Stop