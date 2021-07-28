7/24
Traffic Stop HWY 154 Monroe county road 709 Paris MO 65275
Traffic Stop Alley, Between First/Second St. West of Washing St, Monroe City MO 63456
Traffic Stop HWY 15 near HWY 154 Paris MO 65275
C and I Driving Hoof parking lot Madison MO 65263
Suspicious Vehicle Hunter Fisher Access 11 off of HWY N Monroe City MO 63456
Traffic Hazard Hwy D/Hwy E Santa Fe, MO 65282
C and I Driving Hwy 24/Hwy V Stoutsville, MO 65283
Motorist Assist HWY 24 at Monroe Road 371 Monroe City MO 63456
7/23
Check the welfare Payne St, Paris
Traffic Stop Main and Locust Paris MO 65275
Animal Call Main / Olive St.
Assist Other Agency North Stella Madison MO 65263
911 Hang-up Indian Creek Campground
Traffic Hazard Hwy A (3/4 mi north of Holliday) Holliday, MO 65258
Traffic Stop HWY 24 at the Randolph CO line
7/22
Traffic Stop Broadway at North Lafayette Madison MO 65263
Traffic Stop HWY 24 east of the County Line
Traffic Stop Broadway / SW St, Madison
MVC-Non Injury (R) Hwy 154 and County Road 709 Paris Mo 65275
Motorist Assist East of Hwy 24 and Business 24 Paris MO 65275
Traffic Stop HWY 24 AT MONROE ROAD 117 MADISON, MO 65263
Motorist Assist HWY 24 AT MONROE ROAD 1033 MADISON, MO 65263
Check the welfare Monroe Road 1023, Madison, MO 65263
Animal Call 300 Block of East Caldwell, Paris, MO 65275
Prisoner Transport DOC, Fulton, MO
Animal Call Cooper Drive, Paris, MO 65275
7/21
Traffic Stop HWY 151 and Rt. YY, Madison, MO 65263
Disturbance Vehicle Rt. Y, Middle Grove, MO
Animal Call Fox Street Paris MO 65275
7/20
Traffic Stop HWY 15 South of HWY D
Traffic Stop HWY 15 South and Rt. KK
Information East Marion Street, Madison, MO 65263
Information Fox Street, Paris, MO 65275
Suspicious Activity Bodine St. Paris, MO 65275
Prisoner Transport Randolph County Jail, Huntsville, MO
Animal Call South Washington, Paris, MO 65275
Theft (R) Monroe Road 647, Santa Fe, MO
7/19
Assist Other Agency North Center Street Shelbina Mo 63468
Harassment Route D Santa Fe Mo 65282
Disturbance (All Others) FOX STREET PARIS, MO 65275
Assist Other Agency Monroe County Road 645, Sante Fe, MO 65282
Assist Other Agency Hannibal, MO
Follow-Up Investigation Moberly, MO
7/18
Suspicious Vehicle Monroe Road 562, Stoutsville, MO 65283
Investigation Lazy Lane Stoutsville MO 65283
Traffic Stop Elk Fork Bridge, Stoutsville, MO 65283
Traffic Stop Main Street, Paris, MO 65275
Suspicious Person HWY 15 near HWY 24
Traffic Stop Hwy 154
Traffic Stop HWY 154 East of Monroe Road 425, Stoutsville, MO 65283