12/25
Hwy 24, Madison MO 65263: Traffic Stop
Hwy 24 East of Madison, Madison MO 65263: Motorist Assist
HWY C Holliday, MO 65285: Follow-Up Investigation
Paris Courthouse Paris, MO 65275: Paper Service
HWY 15 PARIS, MO 65275: Public Service
HWY 24 E OF SPUR 15 PARIS, MO 65275: Traffic Stop
LOGAN AG SERVICES HWY 15 PARIS, MO 65275: Building Check
Abel's, Paris MO 65275: Suspicious Person
12/24
Highway 24 west of Highway C Holiday MO 65258: Traffic Stop
Alliant Bank Madison Mo 65263: Alarm - General
Madison MO 65263: Follow-Up Investigation
Main and Monroe Paris MO 65275: Traffic Stop
HWY 24 AT MONROE ROAD 833 PARIS, MO 65275: Traffic Stop
Paris Baptist Church Paris MO 65275: Public Service
HWY 154 AT ELK FORK BRIDGE PARIS, MO 65275 Traffic Stop
MONROE ROAD 850 LAKE VILLAGE LOT 406: Follow-Up Investigation
MAIN STREET AT WEST LOCUST STREET PARIS, MO 65275: Traffic Stop
PARIS, MO 65275: Car check
PARIS MIDDLE SCHOOL PARIS, MO 65275: Open Door
PARIS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL PARIS, MO 65275: Open Door
HIGHWAY 24, IN FRONT OF BUCK'S AUTO HOLLIDAY, MO 65258: Traffic Stop
Highway C Holliday Mo 65258: Information
12/23
Highway 24 and Highway U Stoutsville Mo 65283: Traffic Stop
HWY 24 2 Miles West of Madison MO 65263: Traffic Stop
Highway C Holliday MO 65258: Information
Hwy 24 and Middle Fork Bridge Paris MO 65275: C and I Driving
HWY 24 at Monroe County Road 1117 Madison MO 65263: Traffic Stop
SNOOP SHOP WEST MONROE STREET PARIS, MO 65275: Unwanted Party (R)
MONROE ROAD 224 PARIS, MO 65275: Paper Service
MONROE ROAD 817 PARIS, MO 65275: Check the welfare
SNOOP SHOP WEST MONROE STREET PARIS, MO 65275: Unwanted Party (R)
HWY 24 AT HWY V STOUTSVILLE, MO 65283: Traffic Stop
HIGHWAY 15 SOUTH NEAR CENTRAL STONE PARIS, MO 65275: Traffic Hazard
12/22
Caseys General Store, Paris, MO 65275: Alarm - General
West Border Street and Stoddard Street Monroe City MO 63456: Traffic Stop
Hickory Street and Main Street Paris MO 65275: Traffic Stop
Paris Fairgrounds, Paris, MO 65275: Suspicious Vehicle
Walnut Street near Feed Store, Paris, MO 65275: Disturbance (All Others)
Cooper Street, Paris, MO 65275: Suspicious Person
MONROE ROAD 850 LOT 411 PARIS, MO 65275: Keep the Peace
Winter, Monroe City, MO 63456: Paper Service
Highway C, Holliday, MO 65258: Building Check
East Bodine, Paris, MO 65275: Paper Service
Highway 24, eastbound, Paris, MO 65275: Traffic Stop
MONROE ROAD 850 LOT 411 PARIS, MO 65275: Paper Service
MONROE ROAD 380 MONROE CITY, MO 63456: Paper Service
MONROE ROAD 850 LOT 411 PARIS, MO 65275: Paper Service
Highway C, Holliday, MO 65258: Building Check
Highway 36 Eastbound near Monroe Road 381, Monroe City, MO 63456: Traffic Hazard
12/21
Monroe Road 1145, Madison, MO 65263: Burglary Building (R)
Paris Fairgrounds, Paris, MO 65275: Suspicious Activity
Hill Street and Marion Street, Paris, MO 65275: Traffic Stop
Highway 15 South, Paris, MO 65275: Theft (R)
Mary Street, Paris, MO 65275: Alarm - General
MONROE ROAD 572 STOUTSVILLE, MO 65283: 911 Hang-up
MONROE CITY HIGH SCHOOL MONROE CITY, MO 63456: Paper Service
REGIONAL MISSOURI BANK PARIS, MO 65275: Information
PRENGER FOODS PARIS, MO 65275: Follow-Up Investigation
HIGHWAY FF HUNNEWELL, MO 63443: Trespassing
12/20
Route C Holliday MO 65258: Information
Madison, MO 65263: Animal Call
Market & Caldwell, Paris, MO 65275: Traffic Stop
Randolph County Jail, Huntsville, MO: Prisoner Transport
Monroe Road 881 & State Highway M, Paris, MO 65275: Citizen Contact
Highway 15, Paris, MO 65275: C and I Driving
Intersection of Highway 24 and Highway C Building Check
Highway 24 near the Airport, Monroe City, MO 63456: Traffic Stop
12/19
Monroe Road 235 Paris MO 65275: Assist Other Agency
Bryan Avenue, Paris, MO 65275: Animal Call
39.397770, -92.003472: Information
Hwy 15 South and Motor Inn Paris Mo 65275: Traffic Stop
HWY 24 AND ROUTE C PARIS MO: Traffic Stop
SMITH ST PARIS MO: Assault Family Violence (R)
Business Highway 24, Paris, MO 65275: Traffic Stop
Highway 24, west of roadside park, Paris, MO 65275: Traffic Stop
State Highway AA & 982, Holliday, MO 65258: Car check
Hwy 154 and South Fork Bridge Stoutsville MO 65283: Vessel - Stranded
Hwy 24 and County Road 1117 Madison MO: Traffic Stop
