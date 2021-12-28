12/25

Hwy 24, Madison MO 65263: Traffic Stop

Hwy 24 East of Madison, Madison MO 65263: Motorist Assist

HWY C Holliday, MO 65285: Follow-Up Investigation

Paris Courthouse Paris, MO 65275: Paper Service

HWY 15 PARIS, MO 65275: Public Service

HWY 24 E OF SPUR 15 PARIS, MO 65275: Traffic Stop

LOGAN AG SERVICES HWY 15 PARIS, MO 65275: Building Check

Abel's, Paris MO 65275: Suspicious Person

12/24

Highway 24 west of Highway C Holiday MO 65258: Traffic Stop

Alliant Bank Madison Mo 65263: Alarm - General

Madison MO 65263: Follow-Up Investigation

Main and Monroe Paris MO 65275: Traffic Stop

HWY 24 AT MONROE ROAD 833 PARIS, MO 65275: Traffic Stop

Paris Baptist Church Paris MO 65275: Public Service

HWY 154 AT ELK FORK BRIDGE PARIS, MO 65275 Traffic Stop

MONROE ROAD 850 LAKE VILLAGE LOT 406: Follow-Up Investigation

MAIN STREET AT WEST LOCUST STREET PARIS, MO 65275: Traffic Stop

PARIS, MO 65275: Car check

PARIS MIDDLE SCHOOL PARIS, MO 65275: Open Door

PARIS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL PARIS, MO 65275: Open Door

HIGHWAY 24, IN FRONT OF BUCK'S AUTO HOLLIDAY, MO 65258: Traffic Stop

Highway C Holliday Mo 65258: Information

12/23

Highway 24 and Highway U Stoutsville Mo 65283: Traffic Stop

HWY 24 2 Miles West of Madison MO 65263: Traffic Stop

Highway C Holliday MO 65258: Information

Hwy 24 and Middle Fork Bridge Paris MO 65275: C and I Driving

HWY 24 at Monroe County Road 1117 Madison MO 65263: Traffic Stop

SNOOP SHOP WEST MONROE STREET PARIS, MO 65275: Unwanted Party (R)

MONROE ROAD 224 PARIS, MO 65275: Paper Service

MONROE ROAD 817 PARIS, MO 65275: Check the welfare

SNOOP SHOP WEST MONROE STREET PARIS, MO 65275: Unwanted Party (R)

HWY 24 AT HWY V STOUTSVILLE, MO 65283: Traffic Stop

HIGHWAY 15 SOUTH NEAR CENTRAL STONE PARIS, MO 65275: Traffic Hazard

12/22

Caseys General Store, Paris, MO 65275: Alarm - General

West Border Street and Stoddard Street Monroe City MO 63456: Traffic Stop

Hickory Street and Main Street Paris MO 65275: Traffic Stop

Paris Fairgrounds, Paris, MO 65275: Suspicious Vehicle

Walnut Street near Feed Store, Paris, MO 65275: Disturbance (All Others)

Cooper Street, Paris, MO 65275: Suspicious Person

MONROE ROAD 850 LOT 411 PARIS, MO 65275: Keep the Peace

Winter, Monroe City, MO 63456: Paper Service

Highway C, Holliday, MO 65258: Building Check

East Bodine, Paris, MO 65275: Paper Service

Highway 24, eastbound, Paris, MO 65275: Traffic Stop

MONROE ROAD 850 LOT 411 PARIS, MO 65275: Paper Service

MONROE ROAD 380 MONROE CITY, MO 63456: Paper Service

MONROE ROAD 850 LOT 411 PARIS, MO 65275: Paper Service

Highway C, Holliday, MO 65258: Building Check

Highway 36 Eastbound near Monroe Road 381, Monroe City, MO 63456: Traffic Hazard

12/21

Monroe Road 1145, Madison, MO 65263: Burglary Building (R)

Paris Fairgrounds, Paris, MO 65275: Suspicious Activity

Hill Street and Marion Street, Paris, MO 65275: Traffic Stop

Highway 15 South, Paris, MO 65275: Theft (R)

Mary Street, Paris, MO 65275: Alarm - General

MONROE ROAD 572 STOUTSVILLE, MO 65283: 911 Hang-up

MONROE CITY HIGH SCHOOL MONROE CITY, MO 63456: Paper Service

REGIONAL MISSOURI BANK PARIS, MO 65275: Information

PRENGER FOODS PARIS, MO 65275: Follow-Up Investigation

HIGHWAY FF HUNNEWELL, MO 63443: Trespassing

12/20

Route C Holliday MO 65258: Information

Madison, MO 65263: Animal Call

Market & Caldwell, Paris, MO 65275: Traffic Stop

Randolph County Jail, Huntsville, MO: Prisoner Transport

Monroe Road 881 & State Highway M, Paris, MO 65275: Citizen Contact

Highway 15, Paris, MO 65275: C and I Driving

Intersection of Highway 24 and Highway C Building Check

Highway 24 near the Airport, Monroe City, MO 63456: Traffic Stop

12/19

Monroe Road 235 Paris MO 65275: Assist Other Agency

Bryan Avenue, Paris, MO 65275: Animal Call

39.397770, -92.003472: Information

Hwy 15 South and Motor Inn Paris Mo 65275: Traffic Stop

HWY 24 AND ROUTE C PARIS MO: Traffic Stop

SMITH ST PARIS MO: Assault Family Violence (R)

Business Highway 24, Paris, MO 65275: Traffic Stop

Highway 24, west of roadside park, Paris, MO 65275: Traffic Stop

State Highway AA & 982, Holliday, MO 65258: Car check

Hwy 154 and South Fork Bridge Stoutsville MO 65283: Vessel - Stranded

Hwy 24 and County Road 1117 Madison MO: Traffic Stop

