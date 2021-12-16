12/11

Paris Laundry Mat, Paris, MO 65275: Assist Other Agency

HWY 24 PARIS MO: Check the welfare

HWY 24 AND SPUR 15 PARIS MO: Traffic Stop

12/10

W. Broadway, Madison MO: 65263 Disturbance (All Others)

HWY 15 AND HWY 24 PARIS MO: Traffic Stop

PROSPERITY AND HWY 24 MONROE CITY MO: Traffic Stop

E Marion St Paris MO: Assist Other Agency

PARIS HIGH SCHOOL PARIS MO: Follow-Up Investigation

MADISON SCHOOLS MADISON, MO 65263: Assist Other Agency

12/9

MUPC, Columbia, MO Prisoner Transport

Highway 15 South, Monroe City, MO 63456: C and I Driving

12/8

Madison Fire Department and Highway 24 Madison Mo: 65263 Assist Other Agency

Madison School Bus area Madison MO 65263: Car check

Sycamore Lane Monroe City Mo 63456: Paper Service

North Main, Monroe City, MO 63456: Paper Service

South Farrell, Madison, MO 65263: Paper Service

Holliday, MO 65258: Paper Service

Highway 24, just east of Highway 15, Paris, MO 65275: Traffic Stop

12/7

Cooper Drive, Paris, MO 65275: Animal Call

FERRAL ST MADISON MO: Paper Service

Paris School, Paris, MO 65275: Follow-Up Investigation

Prenger's, Paris, MO 65275: Traffic Stop

12/6

Highway C south of 24 Holiday, MO: Animal Call

West Monroe, Paris, MO 65275: Suspicious Activity

Paris, MO: Building Check

MR 850 Lake Village lot 409 Paris, MO: Theft (R)

Highway 24, Paris, MO 65275: Paper Service

Fairgounds, Paris, MO 65275: Property Damage (R)

Highway 24/15, Paris, MO 65275: Traffic Stop

12/5

McAdoo Street, Madison, MO 65263: Disturbance (All Others)

East Cleveland Street, Monroe City, MO 63456: Unwanted Party (R)

Highway A Traffic Stop

Just Outside of Courthouse, Paris, MO 65275: Traffic Stop

East Olive Street Madison MO 65263: Suspicious Activity

HIGHWAY C Animal Call

Mark Twain Birth Place, Stoutsville, MO 63465: Missing Person-Juvenile (R)

HWY FF HUNNEWLL MO Trespassing

Bryan Ave, Paris, MO 63456: Property Damage (R)

Abel's, Paris, MO 65275: Traffic Stop

Highway 24, just across railroad tracks, Madison, MO 65263: Traffic Stop

Highway 154, near Monroe Road 455, Stoutsville, MO 65283: Traffic Stop

Fortune Street, Monroe City, MO 63456: Paper Service

