12/11
Paris Laundry Mat, Paris, MO 65275: Assist Other Agency
HWY 24 PARIS MO: Check the welfare
HWY 24 AND SPUR 15 PARIS MO: Traffic Stop
12/10
W. Broadway, Madison MO: 65263 Disturbance (All Others)
HWY 15 AND HWY 24 PARIS MO: Traffic Stop
PROSPERITY AND HWY 24 MONROE CITY MO: Traffic Stop
E Marion St Paris MO: Assist Other Agency
PARIS HIGH SCHOOL PARIS MO: Follow-Up Investigation
MADISON SCHOOLS MADISON, MO 65263: Assist Other Agency
12/9
MUPC, Columbia, MO Prisoner Transport
Highway 15 South, Monroe City, MO 63456: C and I Driving
12/8
Madison Fire Department and Highway 24 Madison Mo: 65263 Assist Other Agency
Madison School Bus area Madison MO 65263: Car check
Sycamore Lane Monroe City Mo 63456: Paper Service
North Main, Monroe City, MO 63456: Paper Service
South Farrell, Madison, MO 65263: Paper Service
Holliday, MO 65258: Paper Service
Highway 24, just east of Highway 15, Paris, MO 65275: Traffic Stop
12/7
Cooper Drive, Paris, MO 65275: Animal Call
FERRAL ST MADISON MO: Paper Service
Paris School, Paris, MO 65275: Follow-Up Investigation
Prenger's, Paris, MO 65275: Traffic Stop
12/6
Highway C south of 24 Holiday, MO: Animal Call
West Monroe, Paris, MO 65275: Suspicious Activity
Paris, MO: Building Check
MR 850 Lake Village lot 409 Paris, MO: Theft (R)
Highway 24, Paris, MO 65275: Paper Service
Fairgounds, Paris, MO 65275: Property Damage (R)
Highway 24/15, Paris, MO 65275: Traffic Stop
12/5
McAdoo Street, Madison, MO 65263: Disturbance (All Others)
East Cleveland Street, Monroe City, MO 63456: Unwanted Party (R)
Highway A Traffic Stop
Just Outside of Courthouse, Paris, MO 65275: Traffic Stop
East Olive Street Madison MO 65263: Suspicious Activity
HIGHWAY C Animal Call
Mark Twain Birth Place, Stoutsville, MO 63465: Missing Person-Juvenile (R)
HWY FF HUNNEWLL MO Trespassing
Bryan Ave, Paris, MO 63456: Property Damage (R)
Abel's, Paris, MO 65275: Traffic Stop
Highway 24, just across railroad tracks, Madison, MO 65263: Traffic Stop
Highway 154, near Monroe Road 455, Stoutsville, MO 65283: Traffic Stop
Fortune Street, Monroe City, MO 63456: Paper Service
