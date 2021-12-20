12/18
Hwy 151 S, Madison MO 65263: Motorist Assist
Paris High School, Paris, MO 65275: Open Door
Madison Schools Thomas St Madison, MO 65263: Information
12/17
Hwy 24 at Wheeler's Auction, Paris MO 65275: Traffic Stop
Second Street, Monroe City, MO 63456: Paper Service
HWY C HOLLIDAY MO Missing Person-Adult (R)
Lawn Street, Monroe City, MO 63456: Paper Service
MONROE COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE PARIS MO: Information
Highway 15, northbound, Paris, MO 65275: C and I Driving
Highway 151, near State Highway K, Madison, MO 65263: Disturbance Vehicle
ROUTE AA PARIS MO Alarm - General
MADISON COMMUNITY CENTER MONROE CITY, MO 63456: Traffic Stop
Paris Schools, Paris, MO 65275: Building Check
Paris High School, Paris MO 65275: Information
12/16
Monroe Road 156 Madison MO 65263: Paper Service
Fairgrounds Paris MO 65275: Lost Property
Rock Road Paris MO 65275: Property Damage (R)
HWY 24 AT HWY C HOLLIDAY, MO 65258: Traffic Stop
Highway C, Holliday, MO 65258: Animal Call
North Main, Paris, MO 65275: Information
HWY 107 BOATRAMP STOUTSVILLE, MO 65283: Suspicious Vehicle
HWY 151 Madison MO 65263: Disturbance (All Others)
12/15
Cooper and Jefferson Madison MO 65263: Citizen Contact
HWY 24 East of HWY U Paris MO 65275: Traffic Stop
HWY 15 AT HWY F PARIS, MO 65275: Motorist Assist
12/14
Washington and Marion Street Paris MO 65275: Traffic Stop
WEST MONROE ST PARIS, MO 65275: Check the welfare
HWY 24 AT HWY U PARIS, MO 65275: Traffic Stop
HWY 24 AT SPUR HWY 15 PARIS, MO 65275: Car check
12/13
Highway 24/Randolph CO line Traffic Stop
Highway 24 West of Madison MO 65263: Traffic Stop
Second House on Right on Highway AA from Highway 15, Paris, MO 65275: Check the welfare
West Monroe Street, Paris, MO 65275: 911 Hang-up
HWY 154 AT HWY 15 PARIS, MO 65275: Traffic Hazard
MONROE ROAD 647 SANTA FE, MO 65282: Citizen Contact
MONROE ROAD 562 STOUTSVILLE, MO 65283: Paper Service
FIRST STREET MONROE CITY, MO 63456: Paper Service
LAWN STREET MONROE CITY, MO 63456: Paper Service
HIGHWAY 24, EAST BOUND JUST WEST OF SPUR 15 PARIS, MO 65275: Traffic Stop
HIGHWAY 24, EAST OF THE OTTER CREEK BRIDGE STOUTSVILLE, MO: Traffic Stop
FIRST STREET MONROE CITY, MO 63456: Paper Service
EAST DOVER ST MONROE CITY, MO 63456: Paper Service
MCPD MONROE CITY, MO 63456: Paper Service
FIRST STREET MONROE CITY, MO 63456: Paper Service
HWY 24 AT HWY HH MONROE CITY, MO 63456: Traffic Stop
MAIN STREET AT MARION STREET PARIS, MO 65275: Traffic Stop
12/12
MONROE ROAD 710 PARIS, MO 65275: Keep the Peace
COURTHOUSE PARIS, MO 65275: Information
STATE HIGHWAY M MADISON, MO 65263: Keep the Peace
West Olive Street, Madison, MO 65263: Unwanted Party (R)
Caseys General Store, Madison, MO 65263: Information
