12/18

Hwy 151 S, Madison MO 65263: Motorist Assist

Paris High School, Paris, MO 65275: Open Door

Madison Schools Thomas St Madison, MO 65263: Information

12/17

Hwy 24 at Wheeler's Auction, Paris MO 65275: Traffic Stop

Second Street, Monroe City, MO 63456: Paper Service

HWY C HOLLIDAY MO Missing Person-Adult (R)

Lawn Street, Monroe City, MO 63456: Paper Service

MONROE COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE PARIS MO: Information

Highway 15, northbound, Paris, MO 65275: C and I Driving

Highway 151, near State Highway K, Madison, MO 65263: Disturbance Vehicle

ROUTE AA PARIS MO Alarm - General

MADISON COMMUNITY CENTER MONROE CITY, MO 63456: Traffic Stop

Paris Schools, Paris, MO 65275: Building Check

Paris High School, Paris MO 65275: Information

12/16

Monroe Road 156 Madison MO 65263: Paper Service

Fairgrounds Paris MO 65275: Lost Property

Rock Road Paris MO 65275: Property Damage (R)

HWY 24 AT HWY C HOLLIDAY, MO 65258: Traffic Stop

Highway C, Holliday, MO 65258: Animal Call

North Main, Paris, MO 65275: Information

HWY 107 BOATRAMP STOUTSVILLE, MO 65283: Suspicious Vehicle

HWY 151 Madison MO 65263: Disturbance (All Others)

12/15

Cooper and Jefferson Madison MO 65263: Citizen Contact

HWY 24 East of HWY U Paris MO 65275: Traffic Stop

HWY 15 AT HWY F PARIS, MO 65275: Motorist Assist

12/14

Washington and Marion Street Paris MO 65275: Traffic Stop

WEST MONROE ST PARIS, MO 65275: Check the welfare

HWY 24 AT HWY U PARIS, MO 65275: Traffic Stop

HWY 24 AT SPUR HWY 15 PARIS, MO 65275: Car check

12/13

Highway 24/Randolph CO line Traffic Stop

Highway 24 West of Madison MO 65263: Traffic Stop

Second House on Right on Highway AA from Highway 15, Paris, MO 65275: Check the welfare

West Monroe Street, Paris, MO 65275: 911 Hang-up

HWY 154 AT HWY 15 PARIS, MO 65275: Traffic Hazard

MONROE ROAD 647 SANTA FE, MO 65282: Citizen Contact

MONROE ROAD 562 STOUTSVILLE, MO 65283: Paper Service

FIRST STREET MONROE CITY, MO 63456: Paper Service

LAWN STREET MONROE CITY, MO 63456: Paper Service

HIGHWAY 24, EAST BOUND JUST WEST OF SPUR 15 PARIS, MO 65275: Traffic Stop

HIGHWAY 24, EAST OF THE OTTER CREEK BRIDGE STOUTSVILLE, MO: Traffic Stop

FIRST STREET MONROE CITY, MO 63456: Paper Service

EAST DOVER ST MONROE CITY, MO 63456: Paper Service

MCPD MONROE CITY, MO 63456: Paper Service

FIRST STREET MONROE CITY, MO 63456: Paper Service

HWY 24 AT HWY HH MONROE CITY, MO 63456: Traffic Stop

MAIN STREET AT MARION STREET PARIS, MO 65275: Traffic Stop

12/12

MONROE ROAD 710 PARIS, MO 65275: Keep the Peace

COURTHOUSE PARIS, MO 65275: Information

STATE HIGHWAY M MADISON, MO 65263: Keep the Peace

West Olive Street, Madison, MO 65263: Unwanted Party (R)

Caseys General Store, Madison, MO 65263: Information

