7/11/21
Information East Caldwell Street, Paris, MO 65275
Follow-Up Investigation Louise Street, Paris, MO 65275
Follow-Up Investigation Reed and Fourth Street, Holliday, MO 65258
Follow-Up Investigation Louise Street, Paris, MO 65275
Follow-Up Investigation Tildon Holiday MO 65258
Burglary Habitation (R) Highway 24 Madison, MO 65263
Prisoner Transport MONROE COUNTY SHERIFF PARIS MO
7/10/21
Citizen Contact Paris Fair Grounds, Paris, MO 65275
MVC-Non Injury (R) Hwy V 2m North of Hwy 24, Stoutsville
Traffic Stop HWY 154 and Rt. Z, Stoutsville, MO 65283
Disturbance (All Others) E. Monroe St.
Warrant Service Tilden Street, Holliday, MO 65258
Property Damage (R) INDIAN CREEK CAMPGROUND MONROE CITY MO
Traffic Hazard Monroe Road 179, Holliday, MO 65258
7/9/21
Information Monroe County MO
Open Line South Fork Boat Ramp, (039.446282, 091.817443)
C and I Driving Marion St Madison, MO 65263
MVC-Non Injury (R) Indian Creek Marina Monroe City, MO 63456
Paper Service Monroe Road 1114, Madison, MO 65263
Follow-Up Investigation Spokes 'N Spurs, Madison, MO 65263
Paper Service State Highway C, Madison, MO 65263
C and I Driving Hwy 154, westbound toward Paris
7/8/21
Traffic Stop 1 mile from the Indian Creek Bridge and Hwy 24 Stoutsville MO 65283
Traffic Stop Intersection of Hwy 15 and Hwy 24 Paris MO 65275
Car check HWY J North of Grandville
Trespassing Monroe Road 544 Stoutsville MO 65283
Theft (R) Orscheln Monroe City MO 63456
Theft (R) Orscheln Monroe City MO 63456
Theft (R) Orscheln Monroe City MO 63456
Assist Other Agency N. Jefferson, Madison, MO 65263
Theft (R) Fairgrounds, Paris, MO 65275
Follow-Up Investigation 314 W. Monroe, Paris, MO 65275
Traffic Stop Hwy 24 Just West of Madison MO 65263
7/7/21
Traffic Stop Audrain/Monroe County Line Hwy 15
MVC-Non Injury (R) Hwy 107 South and County Road 550 Stoutsville MO 65283
Assist Other Agency W. Monroe St, Paris, MO 65275
Prisoner Transport Benton County Jail, Warsaw, MO
Assist Other Agency Division Family Services, Hannibal, MO 63401
Abandoned Vehicle HWY 24, Paris, MO 65275
Traffic Stop HWY 24 west of Monroe Road 1173
Traffic Stop County Road 278 and Hwy 24 Holliday MO 65258
7/6/21
Motorist Assist HWY O
Animal Call PARIS POUND PARIS, MO 65275
Traffic Stop HIGHWAY 107 AND HIGHWAY 24 STOUTSVILLE, MO 65283
Traffic Stop HWY 154 near Monroe Road 771
Traffic Stop HWY 154 Near Elkfork, Stoutsville, MO 65283
Meeting Paris city hall
Assist Other Agency w. Monroe, Paris, MO 65275
MVC-Non Injury (R) North Seminary & West Caldwell, Monroe City, MO 63456
Traffic Hazard West Bound in the East Bound Lane Hwy 36 Monroe City MO 63456
Building Check North Main, Paris, MO 65275
Open Line 039.472417, -092.212114
Check the welfare Fairview Avenue Apartment C2 Paris Mo 65275
7/5/21
Follow-Up Investigation INDIAN CREEK MARINA MONROE CITY MO
Trespassing E HICKORY PARIS MO
Check the welfare East Cleveland Street Monroe City MO 63456
Traffic Stop Hwy 24 and County Road 594 Monroe City MO 63456
Traffic Stop Hwy 24 and Hwy 107 Stoutsville MO 65283
Traffic Stop Hwy 24 East Of Hwy 15 Paris MO 65275