7/11/21

Information East Caldwell Street, Paris, MO 65275

Follow-Up Investigation Louise Street, Paris, MO 65275

Follow-Up Investigation Reed and Fourth Street, Holliday, MO 65258

Follow-Up Investigation Louise Street, Paris, MO 65275

Follow-Up Investigation Tildon Holiday MO 65258

Burglary Habitation (R) Highway 24 Madison, MO 65263

Prisoner Transport MONROE COUNTY SHERIFF PARIS MO

7/10/21

Citizen Contact Paris Fair Grounds, Paris, MO 65275

MVC-Non Injury (R) Hwy V 2m North of Hwy 24, Stoutsville

Traffic Stop HWY 154 and Rt. Z, Stoutsville, MO 65283

Disturbance (All Others) E. Monroe St.

Warrant Service Tilden Street, Holliday, MO 65258

Property Damage (R) INDIAN CREEK CAMPGROUND MONROE CITY MO

Traffic Hazard Monroe Road 179, Holliday, MO 65258

7/9/21

Information Monroe County MO

Open Line South Fork Boat Ramp, (039.446282, 091.817443)

C and I Driving Marion St Madison, MO 65263

MVC-Non Injury (R) Indian Creek Marina Monroe City, MO 63456

Paper Service Monroe Road 1114, Madison, MO 65263

Follow-Up Investigation Spokes 'N Spurs, Madison, MO 65263

Paper Service State Highway C, Madison, MO 65263

C and I Driving Hwy 154, westbound toward Paris

7/8/21

Traffic Stop 1 mile from the Indian Creek Bridge and Hwy 24 Stoutsville MO 65283

Traffic Stop Intersection of Hwy 15 and Hwy 24 Paris MO 65275

Car check HWY J North of Grandville

Trespassing Monroe Road 544 Stoutsville MO 65283

Theft (R) Orscheln Monroe City MO 63456

Theft (R) Orscheln Monroe City MO 63456

Theft (R) Orscheln Monroe City MO 63456

Assist Other Agency N. Jefferson, Madison, MO 65263

Theft (R) Fairgrounds, Paris, MO 65275

Follow-Up Investigation 314 W. Monroe, Paris, MO 65275

Traffic Stop Hwy 24 Just West of Madison MO 65263

7/7/21

Traffic Stop Audrain/Monroe County Line Hwy 15

MVC-Non Injury (R) Hwy 107 South and County Road 550 Stoutsville MO 65283

Assist Other Agency W. Monroe St, Paris, MO 65275

Prisoner Transport Benton County Jail, Warsaw, MO

Assist Other Agency Division Family Services, Hannibal, MO 63401

Abandoned Vehicle HWY 24, Paris, MO 65275

Traffic Stop HWY 24 west of Monroe Road 1173

Traffic Stop County Road 278 and Hwy 24 Holliday MO 65258

7/6/21

Motorist Assist HWY O

Animal Call PARIS POUND PARIS, MO 65275

Traffic Stop HIGHWAY 107 AND HIGHWAY 24 STOUTSVILLE, MO 65283

Traffic Stop HWY 154 near Monroe Road 771

Traffic Stop HWY 154 Near Elkfork, Stoutsville, MO 65283

Meeting Paris city hall

Assist Other Agency w. Monroe, Paris, MO 65275

MVC-Non Injury (R) North Seminary & West Caldwell, Monroe City, MO 63456

Traffic Hazard West Bound in the East Bound Lane Hwy 36 Monroe City MO 63456

Building Check North Main, Paris, MO 65275

Open Line 039.472417, -092.212114

Check the welfare Fairview Avenue Apartment C2 Paris Mo 65275

7/5/21

Follow-Up Investigation INDIAN CREEK MARINA MONROE CITY MO

Trespassing E HICKORY PARIS MO

Check the welfare East Cleveland Street Monroe City MO 63456

Traffic Stop Hwy 24 and County Road 594 Monroe City MO 63456

Traffic Stop Hwy 24 and Hwy 107 Stoutsville MO 65283

Traffic Stop Hwy 24 East Of Hwy 15 Paris MO 65275

Tags

Recommended for you