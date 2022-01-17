Monroe County presiding commissioner not seeking new term

PARIS, Mo. – A year from now, Monroe County will have a new presiding commissioner as a result of an incumbent that will not seek election this year.
Three-term presiding commissioner Mike Minor (D-Stoutsville) has announced he will not be a candidate for re-election in 2022.
Mr. Minor, 59, defeated incumbent Donald Simpson (D-Paris) in a 2010 primary election and has been unchallenged since. In addition to his 12 years as presiding commissioner, he spent 22 years in the county’s Road & Bridge Department, 11 years as its chief.
Filings for August’s 2022 primary election begin Feb. 22nd, according to county clerk LaJenna Peterson (R-Paris), and will close March 29.
Despite being what politicos call an off-year election – because the president will not be on November’s general election ballot – local Republican and Democrat voters will find they have several political races to decide what candidates will run for eight county offices, a congressional race and two state-wide offices in November’s general election.
Along with the presiding commissioner office, voters will see the clerk, circuit clerk, associate circuit court judge, collector, treasurer, recorder and prosecuting attorney offices all on the primary ballot.
Two term Incumbent circuit clerk Heather Wheeler (D-Monroe City), who has worked in the office since 2003, will run again; collector Chrissy Graupman (D-Paris), treasurer Shelia Jurgesmyer (D-Paris) and recorder Lori Decker (R-Madison) – all three who were elected to their first terms in 2018 – have all indicated they will seek re-election.
Monroe County Associate Circuit Court Judge Talley Smith (R-Paris), appointed in November 2021, to fill the unexpired term of Mike Wilson, who was unable to fill the remaining 13 months of his term because of age limits, and Ms. Peterson, who was appointed county clerk when Christina Buie resigned last year, have both announced they will seek the Republican nomination for their respective offices.
The only incumbent that has not revealed their plans for 2022 is newly appointed prosecuting attorney Kevin Bross. Mr. Bross, 27, a 2020 graduate of the University of Missouri law school, was appointed to the prosecuting attorney’s position in late 2021, by circuit judge Rachel Bringer Shepard (D-Palmyra), after now-former prosecutor Smith assumed the bench.
A graduate of Palmyra High School, Bross lives in Marion County, which does not disqualify him from filing for a Monroe County office; however, he must be a county resident to be elected.
Politically, Bross says he considers himself an Independent and not ready to reveal his future plans.
“I don’t have any comment at this time as to my future plans. I am still trying to get my feet under me in Monroe County and focusing on doing the job I was appointed,” the prosecutor said.
