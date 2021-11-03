Monroe County Judge to retire

PARIS, Mo. — Judge Michael P. Wilson of Paris will retire from his position as Monroe County Associate Circuit Judge on Nov 15, after 17 years on the bench.
Judge Wilson was appointed by Governor Robert Holden in October 2004, succeeding Judge Carroll Blackwell. Since his appointment, Judge Wilson has handled a wide variety of criminal, domestic, civil, juvenile and probate dockets.
He has primarily served in the 10th Circuit, which is known as one of the most efficient circuits in the state of Missouri, comprising Monroe, Marion and Ralls counties with courthouses in Paris, New London, Palmyra and Hannibal. He has also accepted special assignments in St Louis, Pike, Lincoln, Adair, Audrain and Randolph counties.
Wilson was re-elected four times.
Gov. Mike Parsons will appoint his successor, and Judge Wilson will continue to serve as senior judge until the transition to his successor is completed. While, the Missouri Constitution requires all elected state judges to retire prior to their 70th birthday. However, they are permitted to continue many of their judicial duties as senior judges after that date.
Prior to his judicial appointment, Judge Wilson was elected as Monroe County Prosecutor in 1994 and served for nearly 10 years, representing the State of Missouri in more than 250 litigated trials and hearings, to include murder and child sexual abuse cases.
Wilson's courtroom work in one of the three contested murder trials that he successfully prosecuted in the spring-summer of 1999 was commended in a book written by Pulitzer-prize winning author Ron Powers, titled "Tom and Huck Don't Live Here Anymore." His work to obtain a conviction in a murder/arson case resulted in his co-selection as Kansas City Arson Task Force Prosecutor of the Year in 2000.
Before returning to his Paris home and being elected as prosecutor, Wilson was a 20-year Air Force veteran, serving first as a public affairs officer/journalist, and later for 13 years as an Air Force attorney (JAG). He retired as a lieutenant colonel in 1993. In the course of his Air Force career, he received five Meritorious Service Medals. His service included assignments in Ohio, Arkansas, the Republic of Turkey, Washington D.C., Arizona, and North Dakota. He was the managing attorney (Staff Judge Advocate) for Air Force special units and bases at his last three assignments, reporting directly to the facility commander and ultimately responsible for all legal decisions made at those facilities.
Judge Wilson attended Paris R-II schools, graduating as salutatorian in 1969. He received bachelor of journalism and bachelor of arts (political science) degrees from the University of Missouri – Columbia in 1973. He also received his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Missouri, passing the bar in 1980.
Judge Wilson has been married to the former Kathleen Roegge, also of Paris, for 48 years. They have one son, Nathan. Nathan, his wife Michelle and daughter Natalie live in Jefferson City where he is a speech language pathologist and she is a first-grade teacher for the public schools.
The Wilsons are members of St. John's Lutheran Church in Mexico and are active in the church praise band. They were members of the Monroe City Singers community choir and jazz band. Wilson is president of the Paris Public Education Foundation, former president of the Paris Rotary Club, and member of the local American Legion Post in addition to the 10th Judicial Circuit and Missouri Bar Association.
