PARIS, Mo — Angelia Baker has retired from her role of Monroe County Assessor on Monday, August 30. A retirement party was hosted at the Monroe County Courthouse by Melinda James on Monday, and on Tuesday James was sworn in as the new Monroe County Assessor.
At the party, cake and punch was served, and nearby was a table with photos reminiscent of Baker's time at the courthouse. The room was filled with family, friends, and co-workers, and Baker gave a tearful goodbye in a heartfelt speech.
“For anyone who says that they don’t love the people they work with are lying, because you really do love the people you work with. They have a big place in your heart and always will have a big place in your heart,” she said. “It’s been a wonderful place to work. It’s not always the easiest job in the world but I’ve met a lot of wonderful people here. Not just that I work with but throughout the entire county.”
The Monroe County Courthouse has been part of Baker’s life since she was 12-years old when her mother worked as a secretary in the building. She then won the position of Monroe County Assessor in 1985, shortly after Baker began working part-time at the courthouse herself. Following in her mother’s footsteps, Baker won the position of Monroe County Assessor in 2016.
Although Baker was sad her mom was not with her that day, she knew that her mom was with her in spirit.
Melinda James has been working with Baker for the past twenty years, and at the party she honored her friend in a heartfelt speech.
“I have so many good memories and also sad memories that we share together. We have had a lot of good times” she said through tears. “She is a true friend, a nurse, a counselor, a teacher, and so many more things I didn’t write down.”
After her speech, James presented Baker with a few gifts, including Baker’s favorite old office heater and a very special gift that was rolled in from the back of the room.
“I hope I remembered this right, but one of the last times we went driving around assessing, you said that you had always wanted one of these. I have been looking for one ever since,” James said, revealing a large Japanese Maple tree that she had driven to Wentzville to pick up for her friend. Baker’s reaction proved that James had indeed remembered right.
Baker is ready for retirement with plans to enjoy her favorite activities including quilting, canning food, and spending time with the special people in her life - especially her dad and her six grandchildren.
James was sworn in as Monroe County Assessor by La Jeana Peterson on Tuesday, August 31 after winning the position in the November 2020 election.
James has hired two new employees, Gwenda Pence and Vaugh Knoll, who have been already been training for some time. James is confident that the office is in good hands.
“They are doing a wonderful job,” she said.
While she is ready to take on the role, she will miss her old friend being in the office with her.
“I have had Angelia by my side for twenty years,” she said. “She has been the brains of the assessor's office for so many years, and has taught me everything.”