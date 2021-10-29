‘Tis the season for taxes, and the Monroe County Collectors Office says to keep an eye on your mailbox because the tax bills are out for delivery.
Monroe County Collector, Chrissy Graupman, said there are a few things to remember:
- When you receive your tax statement, review it for accuracy. If you have questions or concerns about it, contact the office at 877-433-3061 x405.
- Payment is accepted online at monroecountycollector.com, in the office, by mail, or dropped in the box at the South door of the courthouse. Acceptable payment methods are cash, check, money order, and debit/credit cards.
- Make sure your envelope is postmarked by December 31. If you wait until the last day, you must ask the post office to hand cancel your envelope.
The collector’s office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. They will be closed November 25 and 26 for Thanksgiving and December 24 and 25 for Christmas. Payments are accepted 24/7 on their website.
