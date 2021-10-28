Monroe County celebrates history

MADISON, Mo. — A night of history celebrated at the Madison Community Center as Monroe County residents and others wandered through the past learning about local history and admiring the artistry of quilts all displayed in several rooms.
On display for the night was the 2019 Missouri Bicentennial Quilt that is sure to become a treasured piece of Missouri history. Beth Pike, from the Missouri State Historical Society in Columbia, said that the quilt has been traveling around all over the state this year to celebrate the Missouri Bicentennial.
The quilt was a collaborative over the state with a block made by and representing each of the 114 counties in Missouri and one for the City of St. Louis. The block for St. Louis is a unique part of the quilt which says “City of St. Louis” in braille.
“The quilt block was made by someone whose niece goes to the school for the blind, and at that school was where braille was invented,” she said. “All county squares represent part of that county’s story. It’s really neat.”
Pike also said that multiple block submissions were sent for some counties, and a panel of quilt experts decided on which squares to use.
The quilt will continue traveling through December. A calendar of quilt events, along with pictures of all block submissions that were not selected for the quilt, can be found on the Missouri Bicentennial website at missouri2021.org.
Other quilts on display were the State Park Quilt brought by Mainanne Bodine, State 4-H Quilt brought by Kathy Hascamp, and the Valor Quilt brought by Charles Hawkins. The room also displayed the Bicentennial Time Capsule and the Bicentennial Poster Winner by Luke Ensor.
Also on display was Monroe County history of local churches, local authors and other treasures from around the county. After a presentation of the flags and Pledge of Allegiance, “The Star Spangled Banner” was performed by Susan Purdy and accompanied by Marsha Schmidt.
The main entertainment for the evening was Richard Garey of Hannibal who performed his live show “Mark Twain Himself” portraying Mark Twain with stories of Hannibal and his birth place of Florida, Mo. With Twain’s signature ability to pull heart and humor out of everyday life, Garey brought the room to its feet.
