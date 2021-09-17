The Monroe County American Legion Post 221 will be hosting a fall cookout on Saturday, October 2nd, at the Madison Activity Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The meal will consist of burgers, hot dogs, and sides.
There will also be a representative from the Veterans Administration to discuss benefits and answer questions for all the veterans who attend.
“The real purpose of this is to give veterans the opportunity to network and understand the full scope of their benefits,” said Forrest Gossett, Immediate PAT Commander of the Monroe County American Legion Post 221. He hopes the event will draw in younger veterans who sometimes tend not to take advantage of the benefits available to them. “They have served this country and we want them to know that we are here to serve them as well.”
The Monroe County American Legion Post 221 also contributes to the Paris community by sending at least one male student to Boys State per school year, and offers $300 scholarships to selected Paris High School graduates for their first year of college.