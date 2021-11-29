MONROE CITY, Mo — The Monroe City Singers will present their Christmas Concert, "Need A Little Christmas Now," at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2 and at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at the Monroe City, Mo. Methodist Church, 218 Catherine St.
The Singers are under the direction of Connie Walker. Sherry Mack and Bonnie Berrey are accompanists. There is no admission charge, but donations will be accepted.
