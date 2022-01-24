Monroe City Singers invites anyone who enjoys singing choral music to join them as they begin preparations for their spring concerts to be held at the end of April or beginning of May.
“An entertaining variety of pieces have been selected for the spring repertoire. The mixed chorus will be under the direction of Monroe City native, Connie Walker. Please consider joining this long-time group of talented music makers!” a representative for Monroe City Singers said.
Weekly rehearsals start Feb. 3, and will be held on Thursday evenings at the Monroe City United Methodist Church sanctuary from 6-8 p.m.
Annual membership fees are $20 which cover the cost of individual music.
