MONROE CITY, Mo. — Monroe City is moving on to the district championship game after defeating Brentwood 46-0 in the Class 1 District 2 semifinal at Lankford Field on Friday night.
The Panthers did the majority of their scoring in the first half, taking a 30-0 lead into halftime and shutting the door on the Eagles in the second half.
Monroe City quarterback Kyle Hays connected with All-Conference tight end Cade Chapman for a 35-yard touchdown early in the first quarter.
It was soon followed by a 50-yard touchdown run by All-Conference running back Joshua Talton.
Hays then connected with Chapman for a second time, a 40-yard touchdown to take a 24-0 lead.
In the Panthers next possession, Talton broke free for a 78-yard touchdown run.
In Monroe City's first drive of the third quarter, Hays threw a 45-yard pass to All-Conference wide receiver Waylon DeGrave to put the Panthers in scoring position. Ceaton Pennewell would run in a one-yard touchdown to put Monroe City up 38-0.
Near the end of the third quarter, Hays threw his third touchdown pass of the night, a 16-yarder to All-Conference tight end Deion White.
Hays went 9-for-13 passing for 210 yards and three touchdowns. Talton was the leading rusher, with 10 carries for 172 yards and two touchdowns.
The Panthers had 439 yards of total offense in its win.
Monroe City (10-1) will host Mark Twain (1-0) in the Class 1 District 2 championship game on Friday, Nov. 12.
