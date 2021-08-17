Monroe City seniors hoping to make 2021 a special season

MONROE CITY, Mo. — With many key players on Monroe City's football team entering their senior season, there is a sense of urgency to make 2021 a special year.
The Panthers have 10 seniors and 12 juniors on this year's squad, while only graduating seven players from last year's team.
"My main goal is to just get closer to my teammates and grow as a team," said Panthers senior safety/wide receiver Josiah Talton. "That's really my main focus. If we do that, all the wins and us going far (in the postseason) will follow."
Josiah Talton is part of a senior group that includes quarterback Kyle Hays and running back/linebacker Joshua Talton that will be counted on for leadership this season.
Hays is entering his third season as Monroe City's starting quarterback and has a good line and plenty of offensive weapons at his disposal. He thinks leadership is where he will make a difference in 2021.
"I feel like we are a pretty good group of senior leaders here," Hays said. "I take pride in trying to be a leader for the team. That's what I contribute the most."
Monroe City head coach David Kirby sees Hays as a player who can help keep the team on track.
"I expect him to be more of a vocal team leader," Kirby said. "He had a great junior season and I just want him to continue growing as a quarterback."
This year's team will have increased depth, along with plenty of experience.
"We've got more people who can fill in the gaps when we need breaks," Josiah Talton said. "Last year, we only had 14 varsity players, so it was hard with our fatigue. I think this year, we've got more experience and more players, so we can get over that hump."
Monroe City finished last season with an 8-3 record and advanced to the district title game, falling to Palmyra.
Palmyra was the main roadblock for Monroe City last season, with Monroe City falling to Palmyra twice by close margins. Both games were played at Palmyra High School, with Palmyra defeating Monroe City 30-20 on Sept. 25 and 26-22 in the district championship game on Nov. 13.
"I got asked about what we could do to win games like that (against Palmyra)," Hays said. "Basically my answer was to be more mentally tough and be more in shape. We got a lot of guys we can throw into the mix, so it gives us more depth and gives players more breaks to keep them fresh."
Kirby has been stressing for his defense to play fast and physical this season.
"(We are) working on being more fundamentally sound," Kirby said. "We want to play good football and make fewer mistakes than the other team."
Josiah Talton said he is feeling confident in his team as the season approaches.
"We've just been up in the weight room and working on our skills and our footwork," Josiah Talton said. "I think that's going to help and we've also been bonding a lot."