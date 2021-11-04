Wednesday, November 10

Pork Chop & Gravy

Stuffing

Broccoli

Applesauce

Thursday, November 11

Fried Chicken

Baby Bakers

Green Beans

Whole Grain Roll

Rainbow Sherbert

Friday, November 12

Tuna Noodle Casserole

Stewed Tomatoes

Whole Grain Bread

Fruit Crisp

Monday, November 15

Country Fried Steak

Mashed Potatoes

Mixed Vegetables

Whole Grain Roll

Cookie

Monday, November 16

Polish Sausage & Kraut

or Liver & Onions

Cucumber/Tomato

Salad

Ice Cream

