10/09
Officer was dispatched to a Motor Vehicle Accident on Highway 24.
10/10
Officers responded to North Park in reference to a Porta Potty being on fire. Officers remained on scene with Monroe City Fire Department assisted as needed.
10/11
Officers gave several written and verbal warnings for traffic violations.
Zachary Menzie of Monroe City, MO was issued a citation for Operating a Vehicle without a Valid Driver’s License.
10/12
Officers were dispatched to Sycamore Lane for a peace disturbance. Officers made contact with all individuals involved without further incident.
Amanda Bowen of Monroe City, MO was arrested on a Marion County Warrant for Burglary.
Zackary Menzie of Monroe City, MO was arrested on a Monroe County Warrant for Failing to Obey a Judge’s Order.
10/13
Officers took a report of property damage on East Border St.
Officers gave several written and verbal warnings for traffic violations.
10/14
Officers gave several written and verbal warnings for traffic violations.
Officers met with an individual at the Police Department and took a report of stolen property.
