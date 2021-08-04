Monroe City Police Department weekly activity report 07/23/2021 to 07/29/2021
07/24
Officer assisted with a Non-Injury Motor Vehicle Accident at BP Gas Station.
Officer assisted with a Lock Out at Dollar General.
Tristin Sergerson, Monroe City, MO was cited for Defective Equipment, Careless and Imprudent Driving, Minor in Possession of an Intoxicating Liquid, and Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a Valid Operator’s License.
Officer assisted with an Animal at Large that was brought to the Police Department. Animal was transported to the Monroe City Animal Shelter. Animal was later released to Cody Lovelace, Monroe City, MO whom received a citation for Animal at Large.
07/25
Officer assisted with a Lock Out on East Cleveland Street.
07/26
Christopher Miller, Monroe City, MO was arrested for Driving While Under the Influenced and released on citations of Failure to Register Motor Vehicle Annually with D.O.R., Driving While Intoxicated – Drugs, Failure to Drive on Right Half of Roadway, and Operating Motor Vehicle Without Financial Responsibility.
Officer took report of a Stolen Bicycle in Monroe City Limits.
07/27
Officer investigated report of Stealing from Buckman’s Convenience Station. Investigation ongoing.
Michael Kauble, Monroe City, MO was cited for Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a Valid Operator’s License.
Danny Lucas, Hannibal, MO was cited for Failure to Stop at Stop Sign.
Jeffrey Smith, Monroe City, MO was cited for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility.
Michelle McBrien, Columbia, MO was cited for Failure to Register Motor Vehicle Annually with D.O.R.
Jennifer Periman, Hannibal, MO was cited for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility.
07/28
Officer took reports of a possible Missing Person. Upon investigation, it was discovered that the reporting party had possibly been scammed.
Officer assisted with a Check the Well-Being request for a resident on Second Street.
Officer investigated reports of a Suspicious Individual at a business on Main Street. Officer made contact with the individual who left the scene without further incident.
Officers assisted with reports of a possible Suicidal Individual on Stoddard Street. Officer made contact with the individual without further incident.
Officer assisted with a Medical Call on Tugboat Avenue.
07/29
Officer assisted with a Stranded Motorist on South Main Street. Officer assisted with blocking traffic for the trailer to make a safe exit onto Highway W.
Officer assisted with a Power Line on the roadway near Washington Street. Officer assisted around Monroe City as needed for a short power outage.
Officer assisted with a faulty Carbon Monoxide Alarm on Park Street.
*All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of law