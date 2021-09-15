9/05

Officers distributed multiple verbal and written warnings for speeding, registration violations, and traffic violations.

Officers investigated a possible theft at Missouri Metalcraft on Second Street. Officers investigated the area without further incident.

9/06

Officers investigated a possible theft on Easy Street, investigation still on going.

Officers investigated several 911 hang ups on Lake Park Drive. Officers made contact with the residence without further incident.

9/08

Officers investigated suspicious activity at Ben Franklin. Officers made contact with the store without further incident.

9/09

Officers took a report of property damage on Catherine ST.

