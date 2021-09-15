9/05
Officers distributed multiple verbal and written warnings for speeding, registration violations, and traffic violations.
Officers investigated a possible theft at Missouri Metalcraft on Second Street. Officers investigated the area without further incident.
9/06
Officers investigated a possible theft on Easy Street, investigation still on going.
Officers investigated several 911 hang ups on Lake Park Drive. Officers made contact with the residence without further incident.
9/08
Officers investigated suspicious activity at Ben Franklin. Officers made contact with the store without further incident.
9/09
Officers took a report of property damage on Catherine ST.