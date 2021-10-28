10/16
Officers responded to Four D Drive for an animal at large. Officers made contact with a Male Beagle and placed into humane society.
Officers were dispatched to the park on Winter St. for a peace disturbance. Officers made contact with the individual without further incident.
10/17
Officers issued several written and verbal warnings for traffic violations.
10/18
Officers issued several written and verbal warnings for traffic violations.
Beth Wilkins of Fountaintown IN was cited for speeding (11-15MPH City)
10/19
Officers issued several written and verbal warnings for traffic violations.
Gail Maple was arrested and released on citations for Trespassing and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Pamela Noland of Monroe City MO was cited for Failure to Show Proof of Insurance.
Officers assisted outside agency on 816 Lawn Street.
10/20
Officers assisted outside agency at Budget Inn.
10/21
Officers responded to a Motor Vehicle Crash on Oak St.
Officers responded for a suspicious person on Boarder St. Jared Beebe of Monroe City was arrested on a Ralls County Warrant.
Officers issued several written and verbal warnings for traffic violations.
