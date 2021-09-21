9/10
Randall L. Hendricks of Palmyra (MO) was cited for operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license and nonoperational equipment.
Officers distributed multiple verbal and written warnings for speeding and various traffic violations.
Officer assisted Monroe County Deputies with vehicles traveling at high rates of speed on highway 36.
9/11
Officers assisted Monroe City Fire Department with a report of a structure fire at the Farmers Elevator. Officers cleared scene once dismissed by the Fire Department.
Officers investigated a peace disturbance on South Oak Street. Gail Maple of Monroe City (MO) was cited for trespassing, assault, and disturbing the peace.
9/12
Officers investigated a peace disturbance on Garden Lane. All parties were separated without further incident.
9/15
Officers distributed multiple verbal and written warnings for speeding and various traffic violations.
Yadollah Dadravan of Antioch (TN) was cited for speeding in city limits.
Cheryl L. Patterson of Monroe City (MO) was cited for speeding in city limits.
James D. Bensman of New London (MO) was cited for speeding in city Limits.
Tyler G. Burns of Monroe City (MO) was cited for failure to register motor vehicle.
Jill M. Price of Monroe City (MO) was cited for speeding in city limits.
9/16
Officers reported to South East Boarder Street for a peace disturbance. Officers made contact without further incident.
Billy Charlton of Monroe City (MO) was cited for Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana Less Than 35 Grams, Failing to Stop at Stop Sign.
Officers responded to a motor vehicle accident on the Highway Z overpass, a report taken.
Officers received a report of suspicious activity on N. Main. The female subject was assisted with Ministerial Alliance.