12/03
Officers were dispatched to a Non-Injury Motor Vehicle Accident on North Main St.
12/04
Officers responded to the Bellfield Apartments for a peace disturbance. Officers made contact with all individuals involved without further incident.
Gamble, Darrel of Monroe City, MO was arrested for Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol.
Officers assisted MCFD with a Carbon Monoxide alarm on East Cleveland. Officers remained on scene to help as needed.
Officers issued several written and verbal warnings for traffic violations.
Officers were dispatched to Prosperity St. for a peace disturbance.
12/05
Officers issued several written and verbal warnings for traffic violations.
12/06
Officers responded to East Cleveland St. for a peace disturbance.
Officers responded to South Main St. to assist an outside agency.
Clayton, Ashley of Monroe City, MO was arrested for Operating a Vehicle Without a Valid License, Possession of up to 35 Grams of Marijuana.
12/07
Officers issued several written and verbal warnings for traffic violations.
12/08
Officers were dispatched to West Cleveland for a peace Disturbance. Officers made contact with all individuals involved without further incident.
Officers issued several written and verbal warnings for traffic violations.
Posley, Rodney of Overland Park, KS was arrested on a Warrant out of Kansas.
12/09
Officers issued several written and verbal warnings for traffic violations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.